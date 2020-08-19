Students planning on attending Weber State University this fall got some welcome news on Tuesday. The university announced it was reducing student fees by 15%, which equates to $75 for a full-time student.
“Weber State University has approved a reduction in student fees of $75 or approximately 15% for fall semester 2020. The decision was made in collaboration with the Utah System of Higher Education in order to help students continue their progress toward graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the decrease, Weber State is committed to maintaining all services funded through student fees such as the Student Health Center, Disability Services, Campus Recreation and Counseling & Psychological Services,” read a university statement sent out Tuesday.
The decision was made by university administration in collaboration with USHE and after consulting the WSU Board of Trustees, according to university spokesperson Allison Hess.
For now, the decision just covers the fall semester, and any decisions about spring semester fees will be made later. Though tuition decreases for fully online students have been discussed and debated, tuition rates won’t be affected.
According to WSU’s Office of Admissions, student fees for the 2020/21 school year are set at $997. Students would normally pay half of that, or $498.50, for one semester.
Student fees at Weber State fund several outlets, including activities, buildings, athletics, recreation, the union building, student tutoring and medical.
The move by Weber State follows similar moves made Tuesday by the state’s other five public universities.
The University of Utah, Utah State and Utah Valley will scale back their student fees by 25% while Southern Utah is reducing its student fees by 40% and Dixie State settled on a 27% cutback.
The fee reductions come in the wake of an expected downturn in in-person attendance this year and the reduction of some services, due to COVID-19, normally offered on-campus.
COVID-19 has had, or is expected to have, a substantial effect on university budgets. WSU, along with the rest of the state’s public universities and colleges, saw a 2.5% reduction in funding from the Utah Legislature during a special session earlier this year.
Combined with an expected decrease in attendance, leading to less tuition and fee money flowing into the coffers, higher education institutions including WSU are looking down the barrel of a multi-million dollar budget impact with the full scope of effects still to be determined.