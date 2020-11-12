OGDEN — Emily Harames, her husband and her dad were all supposed to walk together in one of Weber State University's fall graduation ceremonies in December. COVID-19 dashed those plans.
The university announced Thursday on Twitter that it would cancel in-person convocations scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
"Recognizing the spike in coronavirus cases and in support of the governor’s message, we decided canceling convocations was the responsible option," said Allison Hess, a spokesperson for Weber State.
In an executive order issued Nov. 8, Gov. Gary Herbert prohibited organized social gatherings in which individuals attending would be within 6 feet of people from other households, even when masks are being worn.
While the order does not clarify whether graduations must comply with these restrictions or would be exempt, like religious services, the school felt it would be best not to go ahead with the ceremonies. Other universities in the state have also canceled fall convocations.
Harames and her family weren't surprised by the announcement. In fact, they anticipated it. Because of the cold weather, she said, they knew convocation couldn't take place outside, and bringing hundreds of people together indoors would be unsafe as coronavirus cases surge. So, they made their own plans.
"I think what we’re going to do is go to a cabin in Island Park, and we’re going to go snowmobiling for the weekend," Harames said. "My mom is going to get a cake, and my mom said she's going to make someone give a valedictorian speech."
Harames is graduating from the nursing program at Weber State, her husband is receiving a degree in construction management and her dad earned a degree in electrical engineering.
Weber State does not yet have the final count for the number of students who are graduating this fall, Hess said. So far, 2,031 students have applied for graduation.
According to Weber State's tweet, all students who are receiving a degree this fall are invited to return to the school to participate in its spring commencement, which is scheduled for April 30.
"Really, although we were initially disappointed that we’re not going to have graduation, as I'm sure everyone else will be, if not having graduation means doing our part to keep COVID-19 numbers down, we’re all for it," Harames said.