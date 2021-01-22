“Can you hear my voice right now, kind of scratchy?” said Two Rivers High School history teacher Bryan Hatch over the phone. “That’s asthma.”
The illness, which he was diagnosed with two years ago, has made Hatch extra nervous about the possibility of contracting COVID-19. Nevertheless, he and his wife still weren’t sure at first whether they would get a vaccine against the virus.
“We believe in science, but we weren’t exactly educated on how it worked,” Hatch said.
Hatch’s wife is a health care worker at McKay-Dee Hospital, and with him being an employee at a K-12 school, the couple were slated to be among the first in Utah to receive the vaccine.
What ultimately helped him decide were a pair of educational videos he watched about how messenger RNA vaccines work, one sent to him by the Weber School District and the second sent by his brother, who works for one of the pharmaceutical companies with an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Both vaccines on the U.S. market, Pfizer and Moderna, are mRNA vaccines, meaning they use a piece of genetic code from the spike protein that coats the coronavirus to teach the body how to react if it later encounters the real virus.
“After I saw that, it convinced me that it was OK to take and I felt pretty good about it at that point,” Hatch said.
He is in the majority of local educators who have chosen to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to survey responses collected by the Ogden and Weber school districts. Teachers in the state began being vaccinated Jan. 11.
When then-Gov. Gary Herbert announced Dec. 12 that employees at K-12 schools would be among the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Ogden and Weber school districts began preparing surveys to send out to employees to gauge how many planned on receiving the vaccine.
According to Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay, 3,618 employees responded to the survey, which amounts to about 70% of the administrators, faculty and staff in the district. Of those who filled out the survey, 83.1% responded “yes,” they wanted the vaccine, while 16.9% said “no.”
Interest in the vaccine in the Ogden School District, according to its survey results, appeared slightly higher. The district gave employees four response options — “I’m high risk — ASAP please,” “As soon as possible,” “Let others go first, then me,” or “Not interested at this time.”
In total, 1,078 filled out the survey out of an approximate 1,700 employees, according to district spokesperson Jer Bates, bringing the response rate to just over 60%.
“I’m High Risk — ASAP please,” “As soon as possible,” and “Let others go first, then me,” comprised 16.2%, 32.7% and 37.7% of answers, respectively, meaning 86.6% expressed a desire to receive the vaccine. The other 13.4% said they were not interested.
Results from a joint poll by the Deseret News and Hinckley Institute of Politics published Thursday indicated about 67% of Utahns want to be vaccinated, 21% don’t plan on it and 12% are unsure. Local educators, it appears, are choosing to be inoculated at higher rates than the rest of the state.
The Davis County Health Department has not been collecting data to track the number of K-12 employees who are choosing to be vaccinated, said health department spokesperson Trevor Warner. Nor has the Davis School District, Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen told the school board in a meeting Tuesday night.
“We’ve been very (hesitant) to even informally ask that question, because even informally people will think they’re giving up their private data,” he said.
The Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts have all told employees that the vaccine is not mandatory, but rather a personal choice. They have, however, encouraged employees to educate themselves and take the vaccine, citing the science behind it.
“Ultimately, this vaccine is going to be the key to getting us through the pandemic,” read a paragraph at the top of the survey sent by the Weber School District.
The process of being vaccinated was simple, Hatch said. On Thursday, he drove to one of the three locations that health care workers were administering the vaccine to Weber School District employees, went inside, filled out some paperwork, waited for his chair to be sanitized and got a shot. He then stayed for a half-hour in case he had an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
“After my half-hour was up, I got up, went home and came to work the next day,” Hatch said.
Although he still has a sore spot from where the vaccine was injected, the teacher said he feels relieved to be one step closer to a post-pandemic life. He now feels more comfortable interacting with his family and looks forward to more frequently visiting his 80-year-old mother, who also received her first dose of the vaccine this week.
He joked that he’ll eventually join his kids in holding a mask burning celebration on their driveway as they move past what has been a difficult time for his family and so many others.
“I feel like it’s getting me to the point where hopefully one day we don’t have to worry about cleaning every little thing that everyone touches and wearing a mask,” Hatch said.