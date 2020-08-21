OGDEN — Officials at Western Governors University see potential in a Weber County program aimed at fighting intergenerational poverty and will be providing $500,000 to aid the initiative.
The aim, in part, is to encourage program participants to seek higher education, thereby enhancing their earning potential and helping Weber County’s poorest residents climb out of poverty.
“I just thought that we ought to be in the community-building business in addition to the higher-education business,” said Paul Mero, who handles government relations for Western Governors University, or WGU. WGU is a nonprofit, privately run online university.
Late last year, WGU launched a scholarship program for participants in Weber County’s Integrated Community Action Now, or ICAN program, which aids some of the poorest and hardest-hit families in the county. The $500,000 injection, in five $100,000 increments between now and fiscal year 2025, comes on top of that and will be used to help hire social workers, called resource integration coaches, tasked with working with ICAN program participants.
The new funds also come on top of another $500,000 allocated by the state for the program through mid-2022.
Two ICAN participants are already enrolled in WGU, with two more going through an academy as a precursor to becoming WGU students. Four more are planning to enroll, said Melissa Freigang, who helps oversee the program for the county.
“Those two that are in the program right now — nobody in their families has ever attended college,” said Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins on the occasion of approving the plan with WGU on Aug. 4. “This is what’s needed to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and we’re finally doing it, so here we go.”
Mero sees the initiative as a pilot program to see what sort of impact education can have on pulling people out of poverty. He said some 70% of students throughout the WGU system, scattered across the country, come from the “underserved population,” which includes lower-income people, and the university is attuned to the needs of those in poverty.
“Can higher education break the cycle of intergenerational poverty? That’s the experiment. That’s why we’re partnering with Weber, to figure that out,” said Mero.
Mero helped craft Weber County’s plan to fight intergenerational poverty in the late 2010s as a consultant and he cited the focus of officials here on the topic. Depending on how the new WGU effort goes with ICAN, the model could be scaled and used across the country. “Weber seemed like they had their stuff together more than any other county,” Mero said.
The social workers paid for with the WGU funds will work with families who have members interested in post-secondary education, though they won’t be obliged to attend the online college, Freigang said. If participants opt to go to WGU, they’ll be able to tap scholarships to pay for their education.
Weber County has the highest concentration of kids in intergenerational poverty, 10% of them, among Utah’s four most populated counties, which also include Salt Lake, Utah and Davis Counties. Those figures come from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Notably, 23% of Weber County kids are at risk of remaining in poverty as adults. Intergenerational poverty is poverty that spans two or more successive generations within a family. Reliance on public assistance programs helps define those living in poverty.
Fighting poverty has been a big focus for Weber County leaders. The ICAN initiative here — paralleling initiatives started elsewhere per a statewide Department of Workforce Services campaign to combat poverty — launched in early 2019. The ICAN program has helped 41 families over the course of its operation. It’s currently aiding 17 families, according to Freigang, and the aim is to expand it to 250 individuals in all.
The main goal of ICAN is helping children claw out of intergenerational poverty. But by helping parents, that helps their kids, so the focus is on the entire family.
The program, tapping the help of social workers, directs those taking part to resources provided by existing nonprofit and charitable groups that can aid them. The ICAN social workers also serve as an important connection with aid recipients, encouraging them along the way and teaching them how to contend with the difficulties of life.