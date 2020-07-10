Now that the debate has ignited over Bountiful High’s mascot name, what happens next?
The Davis School District isn’t sure, but a district spokesperson said Thursday that conversations have started between two district officials and three BHS administrators about what to do next.
“We’re not surprised that this has come up. Not at all,” DSD spokesperson Chris Williams said. “What I can also say, it’s really early in the process, I think this is day three, so this is not a decision that can happen overnight and I don’t see a decision that can happen before Bountiful High School’s first football game.”
The Davis school board has a policy for selecting a name and mascot for a new school, but it doesn’t have a policy for changing the name or mascot of an existing school.
Williams said there’s been no discussion about creating a policy to account for a name change, but he did say the process of a potential name change would start at the school.
How exactly that all works, he and other district and school officials aren’t sure. There’s also no timeline for any sort of potential change, or community discussion or action.
The meeting with administrators was short, but it went well, Williams said. The group discussed what the next steps should be, but some decisions have already been made regarding imagery.
“When I talked to the principal Tuesday evening, I asked the question, ‘If I attended a basketball game or a football game, what do I see? What is the student mascot dressed up like?’ In the past, that person has been dressed looking like a Native American and that will no longer occur,” Williams said.
Students at Bountiful over the years have painted their faces red, worn feather headdresses, performed the tomahawk chop at football and basketball games — things that BHS alumna Cynthia Sharma, who is half Navajo, thinks need to be done away with.
“I think there are other ways of representing bravery and strength rather than just misappropriating an entire culture, and I support what Mallory and Mykayla are doing,” Sharma said, referencing the two women who started the mascot conversation. “And I’m glad that they’re spearheading this and that they did that. It gives people of color and Native people a voice. Whether they did it, or somebody else did it, it’s the same argument, it’s the same cultural appropriation.”
There are also several murals around the school grounds depicting Native Americans. Williams clarified the district’s stance on the mascot.
“What our stance is right now is there has to be a good opportunity for everyone to be involved in the discussion and we’ll see what happens,” he said.
In recent years, Bountiful has moved away from using a Native American male as its primary school logo in favor of a red block ‘B’ with feathers. The football team’s helmets still bear a decal consisting of a feathered arrow.
Controversy over the school’s “Braves” mascot awoke earlier this week when two BHS graduates, Mallory and Mykayla Rogers (no relation), posted an online petition calling for the removal of the school’s mascot. They say the mascot is racist, offensive and perpetuates inaccurate Native American stereotypes. The Utah League of Native American Voters put its support behind the initiative.
“We are pleased to hear of recent efforts by some in the white community to educate other whites about the misuse of Native mascots and imagery in Utah schools,” a release from the group said. “We support their efforts to begin productive and respectful conversations with school administrators towards Native mascot retirement. We call upon leaders and administrators to build better relations with Native communities by eliminating Native mascots from their schools.”
A counter-petition, posted online this week by BHS alumnus Brett Baker, asked the school and district to keep the Braves mascot.
“Our motive is not to disrespect but to cherish the culture of Utah. An important part of that is Native American history. I have heard many arguments that say Native Americans are against the name of the school. I have also heard many say they support and don’t want to see the name changed. I have received several messages with ideas to bring up to the school board. Including having members of local tribes more involved with school functions and educating students about their culture. We do not mean to offend but I believe both sides can reach a compromise. We are willing to listen and have civil conversations,” read part of Baker’s message in posting the petition.