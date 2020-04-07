OGDEN — Spring semester at Weber State has required flexibility and adjustment, since many students and faculty began the semester with traditional, in-person classes but are now finishing it in online and virtual settings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weber State announced on March 12 that it would be transitioning all spring courses online for the remainder of the semester, as did higher education institutions across the state.
After canceling regular classes from March 13-17, so instructors could have time to move their courses to online platforms, all Weber State courses resumed online starting March 18.
Weber State is a large university, offering more than 225 degree and certificate programs to more than 28,000 enrolled students. The university wasn’t just transitioning courses that traditionally have been textbook driven, like math and English courses. Professors and instructors across disciplines had to move a variety of courses online, from nursing to dance to chemistry. A professor and student in the arts spoke with the Standard-Examiner about their experiences since the transition.
Dancing in a new space
Joseph “jo” Blake is in his first year of teaching dance at Weber State. He has transitioned his modern dance class online using Zoom’s gallery view, which allows him to see all 30 of his students, scattered across Northern Utah and elsewhere, who are dancing in their living rooms, bedrooms and other spaces. Some of them are in their homes overseas, where they returned when courses went online.
While the class originally met in a studio on campus two times a week, for a total of three hours, they are now meeting virtually on Zoom once a week for one hour, and the students do other assignments — sometimes video submissions of dances they’ve choreographed — during the remaining time.
On Monday, Blake’s class did a warmup focusing on space, which is something students have a lot less of dancing in their homes instead of a studio.
“We move through the space, reminding them that, you know, their space is different than the space I’m using, and that we just need to be more aware of the space that we’re in,” Blake said. “Knowing that we’ve been in these confined spaces now for what — three weeks? — are you able to find new things within the space that maybe you didn’t notice before?”
While his own space provides enough room to dance, Blake said that he’s currently in the middle of moving to a new residence. The owners of the home where he was subletting had to return from their teaching posts in Kazakhstan because of COVID-19, catching the last flight out of that country.
His new space will be much more limited, he said, giving him a taste of the experience of his students who are dancing in smaller spaces.
In addition to space being a challenge, Blake is not able to provide physical critique to a dancer by lifting an arm or examining the placement of a foot.
There’s also an energy dancing in a group or witnessing a live performance that you can’t feel through video, he said.
However, the move online has also had some benefits — not least of which is maintaining connection during a trying, isolating time, Blake said.
“What’s so wonderful, too ... is that the idea of community is still happening, even though we’re all so far away,” Blake said. “The fact that (international students) are still coming in to take the class with us, really, to me is quite beautiful, and it just says a lot for what’s happening in our classroom.”
But even movement on its own is a benefit, he said.
“Right now, I find that the positive is them just being able to move in their space and get out of having to think about everything that’s going on outside of these walls,” Blake said.
When it comes to the effects of the change on learning, Blake has had a student tell him they less inhibited dancing at home, without everyone in the class watching, he said. Some students have also been more forthcoming in reflections virtually than they were face to face.
‘A blessing in
some ways’
One of Blake’s students, Addie Harmon, a sophomore at Weber State majoring in visual fine arts and minoring in dance, said she’s not making as much progress in dance because she danced six days a week on campus when classes were being held in person. She’s experienced some frustration as a result, she said.
She’s also surprised at how quickly she’s lost some of her physical fitness, which is difficult to maintain while dancing less at home, where it’s harder to motivate herself to practice alone.
However, she’s glad she has been able to continue with dance, and she echoed some of Blake’s points about the value of movement during a difficult time.
“Just to be able to get moving and kind of focus on ... how my body feels is kind of a nice break because during this stay-at-home time it’s a lot of ... me being in my own head, so it’s nice to get out of that space.”
Harmon says she has also experienced some broader benefits after all her courses went online.
Her schedule was packed before, and she would often spend 10 hours on campus. Now, she has a lot more time and is feeling less stress.
“It was a blessing in some ways,” she said.
In her photography course, Harmon has been able to focus on the elements of the photos she takes without having to worry about producing fine art prints of her photographs, which takes some time, she said.
“It’s more just ‘take pictures of what you can where you can,’ and so it’s making me more creative with ... the resources I have at home or ... right outside of my home on a walk,” she said.
“When I go on walks, my photography eyes are ... turned on, and I’m always like ‘whoa, that’s a cool house’ or ‘look at this tree, it’s cool looking with the sky,’ she added. “It makes me more observant, especially because I only have so much to focus on, and so I’m more hyper focused on it.”
She and her classmates post their photos on a class Instagram account, and she said it’s been fun to follow her peers’ work.
Overall, while the transition has been challenging in some ways, Harmon said she’s impressed with how her professors at Weber State have handled it — and she’s grateful the school decided to move classes online rather than postponing them, which she heard was a possibility. She said that could have interfered with many students’ graduation and work plans.
“I can’t imagine how hard it is for them,” she said about her professors. “It’s pretty cool to see how everyone’s working together ... in the world and with school and ... I’m proud of the professors.”