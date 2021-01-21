SALT LAKE CITY — In a continuation of the Utah State Legislature’s efforts to push schools to provide in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a quickly progressing bill would allow parents to move their students out of a remote-learning class and into a different school — taking state funding with them.
SB107, sponsored by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, passed favorably out of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday with a 5-2 vote, split along party lines. If it passes in the Senate and the House, it would require the State Board of Education to reallocate per-pupil funding for students leaving an online-only school to that student’s new school.
Weiler represents the southern part of Davis County and a portion of Salt Lake City, primarily the Rose Park neighborhood. Hailing from Woods Cross, his daughter attends Woods Cross High School in the Davis School District, which began the school year on a hybrid schedule and eventually moved to four days a week of in-person instruction.
“And yet all of the families that live 5 miles south of me, their children haven’t been in school since last March,” he said, referring to constituents living in the Salt Lake School District, which has not held in-person classes since the beginning of the pandemic.
He continued, “I have been fielding calls since last fall from parents in the Salt Lake School District who are upset and unhappy because their kids are not thriving with virtual learning, they’re struggling.”
The Salt Lake City School Board voted Tuesday to return secondary students to schools beginning Feb. 8. It had previously decided that elementary schools would resume in-person learning Jan. 25. This bill, Weiler said, would make sure the district follows through on that vote.
Of the 41 school districts in the state, Salt Lake City is currently the only one that remains online-only. Weiler said he and other legislators have been appealing to the school district since October to shift back to in-person learning.
This is the second bold move made on that front by the Legislature after House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, successfully proposed an amendment to a budget provision that would have awarded all K-12 employees in the state with a bonus. Under Wilson’s change, those employees would have to work for schools with an in-person learning option to qualify.
Despite the potential impact of the bill being focused on one school district, Weiler insisted it is not meant to be punitive, but to give parents a choice.
“They have pleaded with the Legislature to take a step because there is no other process to appeal a negative decision from the school board,” he said.
Some critics of the bill, however, argue that this decision is not the Legislature’s to make.
“I am concerned about this bill because it overlooks Utah’s longstanding value of support for local control in local decision making,” said Melissa Ford, president of the Salt Lake City school board, during the public comment period.
Representatives from Utah’s two largest teachers unions, the Utah Education Association and the Utah chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, also spoke out against the bill during public comment. UEA President Heidi Matthews said the only purpose in moving forward with “a bill that is clearly designed to bully one particular district” is to “flex muscles.”
Some parents joined the meeting to urge support for the bill, citing the negative effects online learning has had on their children and how it impacts low income families in the district whose parents work during the day. According to state enrollment numbers, approximately 55.5% of students in the district are economically disadvantages, or qualify for free or reduced price lunch.
Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, said he agrees these students need in-person learning. But because the school board already voted to return to physical classrooms, he said the bill is pointless and seems like a “slippery slope” to granting vouchers to students who choose to leave public schools.
“I’d like to see us put more support and more resources to our teachers like we indicated late last year, but I don’t like the way that we’re using this as leverage to coerce local school districts,” he said.
Weiler told the committee that according the Utah Constitution, it is the Legislature’s responsibility to fund education. While critics could see the measure as punitive, others may see it as rewarding schools that provide in-person learning, he said.
“The focus of this bill, for me, is about providing parents with an option for their child,” Weiler said.