OGDEN — After five months in the state-of-the-art energy-efficient home in central Ogden built as part of a Weber State University project, Mark and Melissa Haslam give the dwelling high marks.
“We love it,” Mark Haslam said.
It’s equipped with solar panels, but they’ve only been able to tap a portion of its energy-generating potential because of the limited hours of sunlight per day since they moved in last November. As the days get longer and longer heading into summer, they’ll be closely monitoring the home’s varied systems to get a true feel of its attributes. “We’re excited to see where it can keep going from here,” Melissa Haslam said.
Likewise, with final judging to take place this week in the U.S. Department of Energy competition that spurred the home’s development in the first place, Weber State officials and others involved in its construction are giving it their rapt attention. The home at 2807 Quincy Ave. is one of nine entries from universities around the world in the Department of Energy’s Solar Decathalon, a competition featuring energy-efficient buildings powered by renewable energy.
“I think we have a legitimate shot at winning several of the 10 contests, but we will find out this weekend,” said Jeremy Farner, an associate professor in Weber State’s building design and construction program who helped spearhead the effort. The competitors come from universities around the U.S. as well as the Netherlands, Chile and Canada.
A virtual opening ceremony in the final stage of competition is set for Thursday, according to a Weber State officials, and the overall winner is to be announced on Sunday by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “The winners are those teams that best blend architectural and engineering excellence with innovation,” said a Weber State press release.
Already, though, the Ogden home, a six-bedroom, two bathroom structure, is meeting expectations, Farner said. Aside from solar panels, it features a variable refrigerant flow heating and cooling system and water heating via an air source heat pump. The foundation is encased in insulation to help hold the heat in during the winter and keep the heat out during the summer. Likewise, the walls and attic feature advanced insulation techniques, among other features.
“The home is performing great!” Farner said in an email. “The solar is producing great and is tracking to offset more than (the Haslam’s) annual consumption because they do not charge an electric car in the garage like we had designed it to do. We are only into it for four months, but it is performing better than anticipated.”
Likewise, Janae Thomas, who was the project manager as a student in Weber State’s construction management program, said the home is already a winner. “To have a $9 a month utility bill — who wouldn’t want that?” she said, alluding to the estimated average monthly energy cost of the home.
Indeed, she said perhaps a more significant gauge of the home’s success is in its replicability — the ability of other builders to copy its features to make other energy-efficient homes. On that score, other builders have expressed interest in the home and how it was built and the city of Ogden is hoping to take part in construction of two more energy-efficient homes in conjunction with Weber State.
“The home speaks to so much more than a contest,” said Thomas, who has since graduated from Weber State.
That said, to come out on top in the Department of Energy contest would be nice, says Melissa Haslam, a Weber State grad, like her husband.
“Of course, we want to win,” Haslam said. “We want to see our school do well.”