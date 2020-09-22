OGDEN — A central Ogden home built by a team of Weber State University professors and students that’s meant to represent the future of green building is on the market.
“I firmly believe this is what needs to happen,” said Jeremy Farner, an associate professor in the university’s building design and construction program.
The all-electric home at 2807 Quincy Ave. was built with energy efficiency in mind. It’s a net-zero structure, generating as much energy as it uses from outside sources. If the outlet in the garage for an electric car is utilized, it’s net-positive, generating more energy than it uses.
Such efficiency was the aim when a team of students and professors started on the structure. Also important, though, was building a home that wasn’t so far out there technologically that it couldn’t be repeated. Weber State built the home as part of the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, and the university is one of 10 finalists in the competition, meant to encourage designs that combine energy efficiency, affordability and architectural and engineering excellence.
“If they’re looking for feasible, marketable types of homes that are actually repeatable, we have a really good shot,” Farner said. “Repeatable and repeatability and livability — I think we knocked it out of the park.”
The winner of the competition won’t be announced until next year. In the meantime, the gray structure — built in the craftsman style to blend with the other homes around it in Ogden’s older east-central neighborhood — went on the market last Friday, underscoring the focus on making a commercially viable home.
To be sure, a big focus of the competition is helping prepare students for the “clean energy workforce” and educating them on the latest technologies and materials in energy-efficient design, reads a Department of Energy description of the Solar Decathlon. Also key, though, is demonstrating to the public “the comfort and savings of homes that combine energy-efficient construction, home systems, appliances and innovative design with onsite renewable energy production.”
The one-story Quincy Avenue home, featuring a finished basement, has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The list price is $345,000, the amount of money Weber State put into the project and what the university hopes to recoup so it can build more such homes. The home could probably fetch more, Farner suspects, but university officials didn’t want to come off as competing with builders in the county.
Indeed, there won’t be any bidding wars. Rather, the winning bid will be drawn on Oct. 9 at random from the applicants who qualify for loans to buy the structure at the $345,000 list price and submit applications by Oct. 1.
‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’The house features a roof full of solar panels, like many structures in sunny Utah. But that’s just the start. “This house has gone above and beyond that,” said Shauna Morris, an instructor in Weber State’s interior design program.
Morris also took part in the home’s development, and she, Farner and other Weber State instructors involved in the home’s development led a virtual tour of the structure last Thursday, showing off its various attributes to other Weber State students. The students viewed remotely as Farner hauled a computer with its camera activated around the home.
Among other things, the house doesn’t utilize natural gas. It features a variable refrigerant flow heating and cooling system and water heating via an air source heat pump. The foundation is encased in insulation to help hold the heat in during the winter and keep the heat out during the summer. Likewise, the walls and attic feature advanced insulation techniques.
The upshot, Farner said, is a likely annual energy bill of a little over $100, a far cry from the price tag on a typical home, $1,500 to $2,000. Moreover, the technology used isn’t so high tech that it’s not available to the general public, fitting in with the aim of creating something that can be replicated. “We were very cognizant that everything we did had to be off-the-shelf,” Farner said.
Aesthetically, it’s got plenty of large windows, creating a lot of natural light. “The light is absolutely gorgeous. Jeremy has pulled off an exquisite project that really has taken two years to execute,” Morris said. Construction started last January when the hold for the foundation was dug, but the planning started long before that.
Although the house may have cost more to build than a home using standard technology, the premium wasn’t out of sight. And over the long haul, it’ll save money and better protect the environment. “We need to invest in energy efficiency,” Farner said.