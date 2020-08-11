OGDEN — Although one could argue that the year 2020 has seen plenty of circumstance, there’s no denying that the pomp has been in short supply.
Weber State University is about to rectify that situation.
Falling squarely into the better-late-than-never category, the university will host its spring 2020, pandemic-delayed commencement ceremony at 8 p.m. Aug. 29 in Stewart Stadium on campus.
“Nothing about 2020 is short of memorable,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen.
The school’s spring commencement was originally scheduled for April 24. And then the coronavirus came along.
“Back in late March or early April we made the announcement — with all the other schools — that we’d be postponing or canceling commencement,” Mortensen told the Standard-Examiner. “When we did that, we said we’d shoot for Aug. 29 for a commencement ceremony. We were under the misimpression at the time that COVID would be under control by then, and that it would slow down. But things are what they are.”
Although Mortensen said he’s not quite sure how many students will sign up for a late-August commencement ceremony, he did say the interest was certainly there.
“We did a survey, and the overwhelming response from our graduates was to do an in-person event like this,” he said.
In the end, Mortensen said the university is simply trying to do its best to provide students with a memorable, fitting graduation ceremony without putting anyone at risk of the virus.
As a result, the 2020 spring commencement won’t look like it has in recent years. Mortensen said they’d considered holding the ceremony at the usual place — the Dee Events Center — while dividing it into three “shifts” in order to keep graduates and their families socially distanced. They also engaged in talks with Snowbasin Resort about relocating the ceremony to the mountains, according to Mortensen.
But in the end, officials agreed that moving the event to Stewart Stadium made the most sense.
“This seemed to be the best solution,” Mortensen said. “It’s such a beautiful venue.”
As long as the weather holds.
Indeed. That’s the one wild card here. This year’s ceremony will be outdoors and subject to the fickle whims of the elements. And really, given everything else that's happened in 2020, a forecast for the state's very first hurricane doesn't seem all that far-fetched.
“We’ll hope for good weather,” Mortensen said. “We’ve pushed it to late in the evening, so it won’t be too hot for folks.”
Mortensen said they’d just have to pray to the gods who ordinarily watch over the weather for other outdoor WSU events like the Lindquist Pops Concert — which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We’ll be doing whatever rituals one might believe in to ensure good weather,” the president quipped.
Mortensen said they’re also hoping there isn’t another sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in late August. But in any event, organizers say they’ll “carefully follow health department recommendations for social distancing.” All those attending commencement must bring and wear a face covering. In addition, each graduate will be allowed one graduate ticket and up to four guest tickets. In order to have their names read at the ceremony, graduates should register for tickets by Aug. 24, at weberstatetickets.com.
Once students have had their crack at tickets, any remaining seats will be opened up for WSU faculty and staff, beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 27.
According to a news release from the university, this year’s commencement speaker will be Crystal Call Maggelet, CEO of FJ Management Inc. She’ll be awarded an honorary degree at the ceremony, along with James C. Hurst, who died in May after a lifetime as a university administrator and philanthropist; Joe McQueen, the Ogden jazz legend who died last December at the age of 100; and Sam Zeveloff, a WSU presidential distinguished professor emeritus of zoology.
This year’s Brady Distinguished Professors will be history professor Sara Dant and zoology professor Christopher Hoagstrom. The student speaker will be business administration major Clarissa McEuen.
Mortensen said this year’s ceremony will be shorter than those in the past, primarily to minimize possible exposure to the virus. He said the lion’s share of the time would be taken up in reading the students’ names and flashing their images on the stadium scoreboard.
“We’re going to try to keep all those other things to a minimum,” Mortensen said.
Graduates will be seated on the field, with guests in the east and west stands. For those unable to attend, the program will also be streamed live at weber.edu/commencement.
At the end of the graduation ceremony, the university will illuminate the giant lighted “W” on the mountain.
According to university spokesperson Allison Hess, this year’s graduating class will set a record in total number of degrees awarded — including master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s — as well as a record number of bachelor’s degrees presented. The university has seen a steady upward trend in degrees awarded over the last 10 years.
Hess said the pandemic didn’t really affect graduation numbers this year.
“However, I am going to say, you won’t see the impact on degrees because of COVID for a couple of years,” she wrote in a text to the Standard-Examiner. “The university wasn’t impacted by COVID til March 13, and graduation was slated for April 24. In those five weeks, it wouldn’t have been possible to change course. In fact, by then most students already had submitted their names for the graduation program.”
Although four months late, Mortensen said he hopes the Aug. 29 commencement will be a special occasion for all of the university’s graduates.
“It means so much to our students to have this event — and really, that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “We think it’s worth it to make every effort for our graduating students.
“I’m just so excited to see our graduates, even though we won’t be able to handshake or hug or high-five,” Mortensen continued. “Just to see them in person and be able to recognize them means a lot — to me and to Weber State.”