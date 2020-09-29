OGDEN — New leadership is coming to Weber State's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service, aiming, in part, to increase outreach in political matters beyond the university's confines to the broader community.
Devin Wiser, currently serving as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, will take over for Bob Hunter on Nov. 2 as director of the institute. Wiser will also assume duties as director of government relations, lobbying on behalf of the university.
One of his missions, Wiser said, will be involving the community across Weber County and Northern Utah in efforts to augment voter turnout and increase involvement in the electoral process.
"As much as we can, we will encourage community engagement in whatever way possible," Wiser said. "We just don't stop where the campus ends."
Hunter, who described the changes as a reorganization of the institute, will return to United Way of Northern Utah, where he worked previously, assisting the group on public policy and social service matters. He'll also keep teaching at the university into the next semester, he said. Hunter has held the leadership post at the Walker Institute for a little over three years.
Also as part of the changes, Leah Murray, a WSU political science professor, took on duties last July as academic director of the Walker Institute. In addition to her work with WSU students, she too envisions increasing outreach, creating a "nexus of civic education" at the university and raising the institute's profile. "We're the place you go if you want to understand an issue," she said.
By way of example, Murray noted that after taking on her new responsibilities, she taught a course geared to WSU students and the general public as a continuing-education offering on elections. Around 20 WSU students and 60 community members took part.
"I see Walker really growing in that area," she said. The Walker Institute, she said, can be more of a source of expertise to the general public, hosting forums, classes and training initiatives on varied topics.
To be sure, the institute already engages the broader public in activities. It's hosted debates and forums open to the public featuring local candidates for office. It's also hosted campus visits by leading political candidates, inviting the public.
Now, though, officials say they want to increase that engagement even more. Wiser mentioned the possibility of hosting events outside the university, though the focus of such activities would still have to be defined. "I'm pumped," he said.
Though his current job is with a Republican lawmaker, Bishop, who will be leaving his House post after nine terms at the end of the current term next January, Wiser will be working across the spectrum. "I'm excited to work with Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, wherever they fall on the political spectrum," he said.
Wiser will also take on lobbying duties from Chris Millard, who retired. In that role, he said, he'll be working with state and federal lawmakers in seeking funds and support for the university.
Wiser, who has a law degree from George Mason University, grew up in the Cache Valley. He's worked in Bishop's office since 2011 and took on the chief-of-staff posting in 2015 when he was 29, making him one of the younger staffers in Washington, D.C., to hold the role. He's now 33.