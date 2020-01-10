MORGAN COUNTY — A boil water order has been issued for a subdivision in Morgan County.
Around 60 homes in the Highlands subdivision west of Trappers Loop Road in Morgan County will need to boil their water until further notice, according to the Utah Division of Environmental Quality.
"The order is a result of a broken pipe and will be in place until the water system can make repairs, restore service and verify there is no contamination to residents," the DEQ said in a tweet.
A boil water order is issued when testing shows the presence of organisms that may cause illness or if there are technical or physical problems in the water system have increased the risk of contamination.
Water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least five minutes before being cooled in the a clean container in the refrigerator, the DEQ advises.
For more information on what to do during a boil water order, visit the DEQ's website at deq.utah.gov/drinking-water/faq-boil-water-order.