A contract giving Box Elder County authority to use the Allos Environmental landfill abutting the Great Salt Lake is drawing fire from the environmental group that has long lobbied against the facility.
Box Elder County commissioners approved a contract with Allos last December giving the county authority to use Allos' Promontory Point landfill if an emergency prevents use of the county's Little Mountain landfill. Friends of Great Salt Lake responded last week, filing a petition with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, saying the contract isn't valid and asking that it be reviewed.
It's yet another sally in the ongoing tug-of-war over the future of the Promontory Point landfill, touted as a state-of-the-art facility by Allos but decried as a potential threat to the Great Salt Lake by its critics. The simmering debate bears on the landfill's future — the deal with Box Elder County is apparently the first that actually contemplates use of Promontory Point — and the future of development around the Great Salt Lake.
"It's a very, very well-designed and constructed facility," said Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott, part of the contingent that approved the deal with Allos. Permission to use the landfill is "a stopgap measure," he said, in the event an earthquake, flood or some other sort of disaster prevents use of the Little Mountain facility. Allos officials had approached the county on the matter, he said, leading to the deal.
Lynn de Freitas, executive director of Friends of Great Salt Lake, though, said the Dec. 4 deal, vaguely worded in her view, isn't valid and shouldn't have received a stamp of approval from UDEQ officials. The group says the landfill poses a threat to the Great Salt Lake in the event of a leak and has lobbied against its use. Promontory Point sits on the Box Elder County peninsula that divides the main body of the Great Salt Lake from Bear River Bay and Willard Bay.
Though the deal with Box Elder County only contemplates use of Promontory Point in emergency circumstances, "it gives PPR hope," de Freitas said. "To have a contract with a municipality, then, puts breath into the life of PPR as a landfill operation."
Allos had also sought a deal calling for Weber County trash to be sent to Promontory Point, but Weber County leaders late last year opted to stick with the existing hauler, Republic Services, which carries waste to a Tooele County facility. The decision prompted a rebuke from Allos reps, who questioned whether county leaders were following proper procedure in continuing with Republic.
De Freitas isn't sure how long a review of Allos' contract with Box Elder County could take. Meantime, she said the Feb. 6 decision by UDEQ's Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control finding that the deal complies with the pertinent laws allows Promontory Point to accept Box Elder County waste.
"If that landfill wasn't where it was, we likely wouldn't be talking about it," de Freitas said. Its location near the Great Salt Lake and "the potential impact that can happen to the system," though, puts it on Friends of Great Salt Lake's radar.
Aside from questioning the validity of the contract, Friends of Great Salt Lake also contends that Box Elder County commissioners didn't follow proper procedure in advertising the commission meeting on Dec. 4, when they approved the deal with Allos. The potential contract, the group said, wasn't listed on the agenda published ahead of the meeting and the issue generated no debate or public input.
"Subsequent to the meeting, the public agenda for the meeting was amended to include the Box Elder Alleged Contract... However, the revised agenda was not signed by the county clerk. The agenda published on the Box Elder County website does not reference the contract issue," reads the Friends of Great Salt Lake petition.
Scott is aware of Friends of Great Salt Lake's opposition to the Promontory Point facility. But he declined comment on the petition the group filed asking for review of the deal with Box Elder County. The landfill is permitted by state authorities, he said, and exceeds applicable requirements.