Part of the state legislature's budget cuts took a chunk of about $250,000 out of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, money that in past years has been used for its harmful algal bloom monitoring program in water bodies across the state.
Last week, the DEQ got a $104,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that will be used to monitor harmful algal blooms, or HABs, but the financial shortfall means the DEQ will regularly monitor just 18 water bodies in the state for HABs and others will see less scrutiny.
Department spokesperson Jared Mendenhall said the DEQ chose the 18 water bodies based on the amount of recreation use they get along with prior history of HABs.
Pineview, Mantua and Holmes Creek reservoirs will be regularly monitored by the DEQ. Pineview has seen harmful algal blooms each of the past two years. Utah County's Utah Lake is routinely plagued by HABs.
Several other water bodies, namely Willard Bay State Park in Box Elder County and Causey Reservoir in eastern Weber County, won't be regularly monitored by the DEQ.
The responsibility theoretically now falls to local health departments, which are strapped for resources while they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the general public, who can call the DEQ or health departments to report possible harmful algal blooms.
"(Bear River Health Department) does not plan to monitor Willard Bay and we do not have the resources to do so," Bear River Health Department spokesperson Josh Greer wrote in a statement to the Standard-Examiner, citing a conversation with the department's environmental health director.
According to previous Standard-Examiner reporting, blue-green algae forms in a mix of warm temperatures, sunlight and high nutrients.
Harmful algal blooms develop when naturally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply very quickly to form green or blue-green water, scum or mats. These blooms can produce potent cyanotoxins that pose serious health risks to humans, pets, fish and livestock.
Symptoms of exposure include skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, headaches and fever.
The DEQ and local health departments regularly sample water bodies during the May-October recreation season. Mendenhall declined to discuss specifics of how often water bodies were tested before the budget cuts, but he estimated the DEQ will test the 18 water bodies weekly thanks to the EPA grant.
"The HABs program is an important element of protecting the health of water recreators and the environment. With these funds, DEQ can continue identifying HABs and informing public health partners about the safety of Utah waters," said Erica Gaddis, director of DEQ’s Division of Water Quality, in a press release.
Though Pineview Reservoir will still be regularly monitored by the DEQ, Causey Reservoir, 11 miles to the east, won't be.
A Weber-Morgan Health Department spokesperson didn't return answers to questions sent by the Standard-Examiner by publication time of this article.
Six water bodies in Davis County won't be regularly tested by the DEQ; however, the Davis County Health Department says it tests all of its water bodies monthly for E. coli bacteria and, during the same monitoring, visually checks for harmful algal blooms.
"Additionally, we respond to citizen complaints about HABs and will conduct HAB analysis if needed, regardless of state funding. The ultimate goal is to protect public health while the public enjoys the outdoors," according to a department statement sent to the Standard-Examiner.
Davis County's E. coli water body testing list is comprised of Mueller Park, Bountiful Pond, Farmington Pond, Adams Canyon, Syracuse Pond, Maybe Pond, Steed Pond, Clinton Pond, Holmes Reservoir, Weber Basin Job Corp Pond, Adams Reservoir and Hobbs Pond.
E. coli sampling in May by the DCHD found high levels of the bacteria in Farmington Pond that have persisted throughout June and so far in July. The recreational health advisory threshold for E. coli levels is 409 MPN (measuring the Most Probable Number of bacterial cells) per 100 milliliters of water.
Farmington Pond's levels have been 435.2, 727, 488.4, 770.1, above 2,149.6, 1,732.9 and 648.8 MPN, with the most recent test taken July 9.
Department spokesperson Trevor Warner said a potential combination of more recreational use, wildlife use, higher temperatures and decreased water flow out of Farmington Canyon are likely contributors to the high E. coli levels, but DCHD sends the data to the state, which draws the final conclusions for why the levels are so high.
In the meantime, Warner said DCHD has posted signs near Farmington Pond advising people not to use the pond.
The DEQ asks anyone who wants to report a possible algal bloom to call (801) 536-4123. Detailed water body inspection information can be found on the DEQ's website at https://deq.utah.gov/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms-home.
WATER BODIES THAT WILL BE SAMPLED ROUTINELY BY DEQ
- Pineview Reservoir (DEQ)
- Holmes Creek Reservoir (DEQ/DCHD)
- Mantua Reservoir (DEQ)
WATER BODIES THAT WILL BE SAMPLED BY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
- Hobbs Reservoir (DCHD)
- Andy Adams Reservoir (DCHD)
- North Fork Holmes Creek (DCHD)
- Jensen/Syracuse Pond (DCHD)
- Weber Basin Job Corp Pond (DCHD)
WATER BODIES THAT WON'T BE SAMPLED ROUTINELY BY DEQ
- Willard Bay State Park
- Causey Reservoir