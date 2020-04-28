FARMINGTON — Open burning is banned in Davis County for the rest of 2020 to help limit firefighters' workload during the pandemic, which has stretched the capacities of first responders.
Residential and campsite restrictions are the chief targets of the order, announced Monday afternoon by a coalition of local fire chiefs and the Davis County fire marshal.
Controlled burns by farms are mostly exempt from the ban, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Liz Sollis said.
"It's the same guidelines they have had to follow in the past," Sollis said Tuesday. "One of the bigger things is to control (nonagricultural) fires that are man-made."
Fires in residential areas and campsites can quickly get out of control, a chief concern of the prohibition this year, she said.
"Homeowners may not burn anything, including prunings, rubbish, debris or garbage in their yards," the county announcement said. "Such items should be shredded for mulch or hauled to the local landfill."
Recreational fires may be permitted by local ordinances with prior authorization from the local fire department.
Campfires are permitted only in approved campgrounds where the fire pit has been installed by a governmental agency or approved by the Davis County fire warden, the announcement said.
The ban includes fires in any unincorporated area on or below the high Lake Bonneville shoreline watermark (about 5,200 feet above sea level) to U.S. 89, or within a half-mile of any residential structure.
Fires are also prohibited east of Bountiful Boulevard, within Bountiful City limits.
Farmers may burn only orchard prunings, diseased plants, stubble and irrigation ditch banks.
Fire officials hope the restrictions also will have an air quality benefit, Sollis said.
Efforts to learn of any similar restrictions in Weber County were not immediately successful.