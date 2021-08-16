Utahns are suffering the adverse health effects of the West's massive wildfires, hospital personnel reported Monday as air quality readings remained in unhealthy ranges.
“During the past week, we’ve seen quite a few patients here due to the poor air quality," Ogden Regional Medical Center emergency room Dr. Robert Simmons said. "I’ve seen a heart attack, a stroke, and numerous asthmatic and COPD problems related to our air."
Simmons said he also has had COVID-19 patients of all ages whose conditions are complicated by the poor air quality.
The chief air quality culprit at the moment is PM 2.5 fine particulate pollution carried into the Wasatch Front from huge wildfires in California and Oregon. Coupled with Utah's own wildfires and a range of regular PM 2.5 sources, smoke from the wildfires resulted in soupy air Monday and is forecast again for Tuesday. A weather system Wednesday is expected to improve conditions, according to the National Weather Service's Salt Lake City forecast office.
Cache, Weber, Davis and Utah counties had PM 2.5 pollution levels in the range considered unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday afternoon, and Salt Lake County's air was in the higher unhealthy range. More of the same is projected Tuesday, according to Utah Division of Air Quality data.
Utah County had PM 2.5 readings of 45.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air on Monday afternoon. Utah County's reading for ozone, another air pollutant, also was in the range of being unhealthy for sensitive groups. Weber County's PM 2.5 content was 32.5 and Davis measured 44.6. By contrast, "good" air quality is present when PM 2.5 counts are 12 micrograms or below.
"I’m advising everyone to stay inside as much as possible,” Simmons said.
Wednesday's air quality is projected to improve to moderate conditions, under which voluntary action is encouraged to reduce pollutants and avoid exertion outdoors.
Although welcome clearing is on the way this week, officials say long-term projections are trending toward increased wildfires and a warmer climate in the West's forests, Utah Division of Air Quality Director Bryce Bird said Monday.
"As far as smoke impacts, you are at the mercy of the winds blowing in your direction, but the biggest mitigation for Utah is to reduce wildfires started by people here," Bird said.
With school starting this week, Bird said his agency has been coordinating with local health departments and school districts on regulating recesses and other outdoor activities to protect students from the bad air.
Studies have shown that previous sieges of heavily polluted air have resulted in greater use of asthma medications and more hospital admissions, especially among people in sensitive groups, Bird said.
Individuals can help by reducing driving, working from home and otherwise limiting polluting activities, he said, urging residents to review tips from the Utah Clean Air Partnership.