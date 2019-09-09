OGDEN — Northern Utah residents can exchange 15 used incandescent or compact fluorescent lightbulbs for LED bulbs at no cost during a community lightbulb exchange called Empower Northern Utah.
The event runs from Thursday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 16, at two different locations.
The exchanges will be held at the Weber State Community Education Center, 2605 Monroe Blvd., from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays or at the Weber County Library main branch, 2464 Jefferson Ave., from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Underserved and low-income communities often carry a disproportionate burden when it comes to energy costs,” said Jenn Bodine, Weber State sustainability coordinator, in a Weber State press release. “This issue is compounded by homes with inefficient lighting, heating and cooling, ineffective insulation and increasingly extreme temperatures.”
LED bulbs can save residents more than $100 a year on power bills, according to the press release.
The energy savings is also significant. Switching to an LED bulb from an incandescent bulb uses almost 90% less energy, according to the Empower Northern Utah page on Weber State’s website.
Because they use less energy, the LED bulbs also reduce emissions for coal-fired power plants, the page says.
The 4,500 LED bulbs will be provided with funds from the Alan and Jeanne Hall Endowment for Community Outreach and a donation of bulbs from Rocky Mountain Power, according to the press release. They’ll be distributed by the Weber State Energy and Sustainability Office.