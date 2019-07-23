SALT LAKE CITY — This week's hot weather is creating prime fire conditions throughout much of the state.
A red flag warning is in effect for the entire western half of Utah from noon until midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.
These warnings are issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of lighting, dry fuel conditions and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for few fire starts and extreme fire behavior, the NWS advises.
Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms may develop early in the afternoon and lasting through the early evening. Little to no rain is expecting.
Lighting may also start new wildfires, with locally strong winds spreading the fire.
A heat advisory for Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties also continues to be in effect until midnight Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be between 95 to 103 degrees throughout the day, the NWS said.
"Ogden City would like to remind everyone of the fire restrictions that are in place and to exercise extreme caution over the coming days," Ogden City said in a tweet.