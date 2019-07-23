WEBER COUNTY — New fire restrictions are in place for unincorporated Weber County and the Ogden Valley.
The restrictions went in place on Friday, July 19, for the upper Ogden Valley and for all of unincorporated Weber County east of Harrison Boulevard, according to a news release from the Weber Fire District. The restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.
"The current weather conditions and the conditions of vegetation in the affected area have created risk of wildland fire," Weber Fire said in the release.
All use of fireworks, campfire (primitive fire), open burning, welding, grinding and similar activities have been banned until further notice.
Campfires in approved fire pits are allowed, but that "does not mean we can let out guard down," Weber Fire said. If a campfire in a pit gets out of control and causes a wildland fire, the individuals responsible for it may also be held responsible for the costs associated with fighting the fire.
"Conditions vary greatly throughout Weber County and it is important that everyone use good judgement when deciding to have a campfire in an approved fire pit," the release said.
Some tips to keep campfires in fire pits safe include:
- Ensuring that your campfire pit is in an area where the fire may not spread to other vegetation. A distance of 25 feet is recommended.
- Keep the fire no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height
- Have a means to extinguish the fire and completely extinguish the fire when finished with activities
- Have an adult supervising at all times
Contact the Weber Fire District at 801-782-3580 for more information.
Fire restrictions have been in place in place for Ogden's east bench and wooded areas since July 11 and will last until September.