The general duck hunt for the Northern duck zone and the dark geese season for the Northern, Wasatch and Eastern Box Elder goose areas open Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Northern duck zone covers all of Box Elder, Cache, Weber, Morgan and Davis counties, extending as far south as Utah County and as far east as Uintah County.
“The high water year created great nesting and brood-rearing conditions for ducks, and we produced a lot of birds this summer,” said Blair Stringham, assistant wildlife program chief at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in a DWR press release. “Hunters can expect great hunting conditions this year, especially early in the season. Overall, most duck species are well above their long-term average, so hunters can expect to see a lot of birds as they migrate through the state.”
In the northern duck zone, general duck hunt will run from Oct. 5, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020. Mergansers and coots can also be hunted during this period in the same zone.
Scaup can be hunted from Oct. 5 to Dec. 29, 2019, also in the same zone.
“Goose numbers in the Pacific Flyway, the north-south flying route for migratory birds in North America, are higher than they’ve ever been, and hunters can expect to see just as many, if not more, geese than they saw last year,” Stringham said in the release.
Though the dark geese season opens Saturday, Oct. 5, for the Northern, Wasatch and Eastern Box Elder goose areas, these areas have different end dates and date ranges.
The northern goose area covers roughly the eastern half of Weber County and northern two-thirds of Morgan County. Dark geese can be hunted in this area from Oct. 5-17 and from Oct. 26 to Jan. 26, 2020.
The Wasatch goose area covers western Weber County, southern Morgan County and all of Davis County except the northwestern tip. Dark geese can be hunted in this area Oct. 5-17 and Nov. 2 to Feb. 2, 2020.
The Eastern Box Elder goose area is a small portion of land in the southeastern part of Box Elder County. The dark geese season in this area runs from Oct. 5 to Jan. 18, 2020.