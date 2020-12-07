COVID-19 masks could come in handy for another purpose this season: Protecting your lungs from Utah's nasty winter air pollution inversions.
Trapped pollutants in Northern Utah's valleys are building toward a thick blanket of air that state officials said by Monday afternoon already had reached unhealthy levels in Davis and Utah counties for people in sensitive groups.
Weber and Salt Lake counties had reached the "moderate," yellow Air Quality Index range, heading toward the "unhealthy" orange or even red levels by Wednesday or earlier.
"If I were to go outside in these conditions, I would unquestionably be wearing a mask," John Sohl, a Weber State University physics professor who studies air quality issues, said Monday.
The Utah Division of Air Quality reported Davis County's air Monday was just slightly below the "unhealthy" red zone.
In "unhealthy" conditions, people with lung disease, such as asthma; children and older adults; and people who are active outdoors should avoid outdoor exercise, the division says.
It adds that under such conditions, solid fuel burning devices must not be used; open burning may not occur, including fire pits, fire rings and campfires; and drivers should reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips.
The chief culprit this time of year is PM 2.5 particulate pollution. The fine particles can get into your lungs, doing long-term damage.
Sohl said he sometimes commutes to work by bicycle and therefore carries a high-quality respirator mask.
"How do you become a sensitive group?" Sohl asked. "If you have excellent lungs and you exercise outdoors in this, you're on the fast track to becoming sensitive to it."
Bo Call, manager of the division's air monitoring section, said an air inversion — where cold air is trapped in the valleys, keeping in the stagnant air — started about a week ago.
It was relatively weak the first few days, he said, but it's strengthening.
"Then that pollution concentrates every day as we pollute continually," he said.
Call urged people to download the Utah Air mobile app.
"They can track air quality conditions as they develop, carry it in their pocket, be able to make good decisions," he said.
He also hopes people will buy Tier 3 fuel when possible because it generates 20%-30% less pollution.
Sohl and Call agreed 2020 has had less air pollution because people have been working from home and not driving as much, but it's less so now compared to during the stay-at-home period last spring.
"This was holding true for a prolonged period of time," Sohl said. "But now, more people are simply needing to get back to work or they're tired of the rules and blowing them off. Whatever the reason, they're getting back to traveling more."