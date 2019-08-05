WEBER COUNTY — Four mosquito traps have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Weber County.
For the week ending Sunday, Aug. 4, the Weber Mosquito Abatement District found the virus in traps in the following locations:
- West Weber, around 400 S. 3600 West
- Pleasant View, around 1100 W. Pleasant View Dr.
- West Warren, around 500 S. 6700 West
- West Warren near Blossom around 2100 N. 6700 West
The abatement district said it has increased its spraying efforts in these areas.
To reduce the number of mosquitos, people should cut back in the number of mosquitos by emptying containers that may retain water on a weekly basis.
While outside, people should wear long sleeves and pants, and use mosquito repellant with DEET or Picaridin to avoid being bitten.
As of July 23, no cases of human West Nile Virus or non-human activity have been reported in Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.