Wildfire dangers are growing inexorably along the Wasatch Front foothills and other rural-urban areas where residential developments continue to bloom.
New maps provided by the U.S. Forest Service show angry swaths of orange and red, signifying high wildfire potential affecting homes, underlining the development trend.
"Utah is much like all of the West, with a lot of development into the foothills and canyons," said Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. "And in the more wildland places, with every home that's built, the risk goes up."
Capt. Rick Cooper, the Weber Fire District fire warden and the wildfire coordinator in Weber County, said fire agencies are continually racing to help homeowners reduce fire-prone vegetation and do other prevention around their dwellings.
"The wildland-urban interface environment poses a challenge to every fire department in this jurisdiction," Cooper said.
Officials focus on areas identified as high risk — there are many around the county, Cooper said — and work with homeowners to trim and remove problem vegetation.
That means pruning trees, taking down deadwood and creating defensible spacing, he said.
"Structure protection is our number one priority in such areas," Cooper said, so departments work ahead as much as possible there.
In Ogden City, where the east bench borders potentially dangerous foothills areas packed with fire fuel, firefighters ask residents to maintain a 30-foot vegetation-free barrier around their property that abuts wildlands, Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis said.
At Forest Service headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, officials unveiled the Wildlife Risk to Communities website.
The site is designed to help community leaders understand how wildfire risk varies across a state, region, or county and allow them to prioritize actions to protect their communities. a press release said.
“As the challenge of catastrophic wildfires and growing populations converge, we need more cross-boundary, collaborative tools to manage and mitigate risk," Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in the release.
According to the federal risk assessment data, populated areas in Utah have, on average, greater wildfire risk to homes than 98% of states.
Risks are estimated at 29% in Weber County, 36% in Davis, 50% in Box Elder and 86% in Morgan, the data estimates show.
Those risks are obvious in the fast-growing foothills areas of Davis and Weber counties, Curry said.
"All you have to do is look up on the benches," he said. "We have had several close calls, homes destroyed right here on the Wasatch Front."
While those fires were not very big, "we had to throw the world at them" because many other homes were in danger, Curry said.
"That's extremely expensive, a lot of people were threatened and we threw a lot of machinery and personnel at it," he said. "A big effect of that risk is that taxpayers' bills go up."
While housing development is an economic driver, keeping ahead of fire fuels reduction "is a race that's impossible" without total effort, Curry added.
In Weber County, it's too soon in the spring to make solid projections on fire danger this year, Cooper said. But at this point, it appears a normal year can be anticipated.
"It going to get hot and it's going to get dry," Cooper said. "We know that. And even in normal years we can have catastrophic fires."
The Sept. 5, 2017, wildfire that destroyed three homes and damaged 15 other buildings in the Uintah Highlands in Weber County occurred in a "normal" fire year, Cooper said.
The Highlands area is one of the high-risk areas on fire departments' danger maps, he said.
"We just always prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Cooper said.
Aside from the new Forest Service risk assessment tool, Curry and Cooper said local fire authorities extensively use a similar program managed by the state, the Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal.
It gauges an area's vegetation types, expected firefighter response times and ease of access, and other factors.
"But in any area it doesn't matter what is high risk if conditions are correct for a fire," Cooper said.