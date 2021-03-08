SALT LAKE CITY — Already facing $848,000 in damages for Clean Air Act violations, the Diesel Brothers reality TV stars have a new headache: legal fees of almost $1 million.
U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby ruled recently in Salt Lake City that David Sparks, Joshua Stuart and two corporate entities controlled by Sparks must pay $928,602 in legal fees and costs to Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.
The Diesel Brothers defendants owe the fees after UPHE prevailed last year in a civil action. Shelby last April ordered the truck builders to pay $848,000 in penalties for 400 violations of pollution law stemming from installing and selling emission control defeat devices.
Modified trucks produced by the Woods Cross diesel people drew the doctors’ group’s attention via the ”Diesel Brothers” show on Discovery Channel.
The environmental group sued in 2016 under provisions of the Clean Air Act that allow citizens to seek civil damages against violators.
The legal team representing the doctors’ group filed for more than $1.4 million in costs and fees, but Shelby shaved $532,164 off that request in a Jan. 26 ruling.
The team, led by Reed Zars of Laramie, Wyoming, billed for 3,307 hours of work, but Shelby reduced the allowed total to 2,128 hours, deeming some of the claimed reimbursements unjustified.
Shelby frowned upon the extensive use of block billing, in which lawyers aggregate multiple small tasks, because that prevented him from examining the claimed costs in more detail.
The judge determined that most of the time and expense billed for buying and testing a truck that the Diesel Brothers illegally modified was unreasonable and he therefore rejected it.
Shelby said the case presented numerous novel legal issues surrounding enforcement of the Clean Air Act, and it featured an “overwhelming” number of violations, which “weighs in favor of the reasonableness” of the hours billed.
However, the Zars team’s billing of more than $302,000 for research “strikes the court as unreasonable,” the judge wrote, calling various items duplicative or unnecessary.
“Zars’s records show he indiscriminately billed for every minute he worked on this case from its inception and did not exercise proper billing judgment when he submitted his records for a fee award,” Shelby wrote.
One example: Zars billed for all of his travel to and from Laramie to the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. The judge said he should have hired counsel in Salt Lake to assist him in the case.
On the other hand, Shelby agreed with UPHE’s contention that significant fees “were driven by defendants’ rejected defenses and time-consuming tactics.”
The judge pointed out one such situation, when Sparks — the lead defendant and the main star of the TV show — was subpoenaed to attend the bench trial Nov. 5, 2019, but failed to appear.
“Any competent attorney would have known this kind of behavior results in higher fees for the opposing party, and defendants cannot now complain about the consequences of their actions,” Shelby wrote.
Zars did not respond to a request for comment.
In a phone interview Friday, Diesel Brothers attorney Cole Cannon derided UPHE lawyers’ “egregious and frivolous” fee request and applauded Shelby for carving more than $532,000 from it.
“And there were some silly billings,” Cannon said, such as “30 hours for social media analysis.”
The Diesel Brothers will owe nothing if they win their current appeal at the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Cannon said.
“We’ve got a really decent shot of setting the record straight” in the appeal, he said.
But if the appeal fails, “we’re optimistic that a payment plan as necessary will be worked out.”
The $848,000 will go to the federal government and to an emissions reduction program in Davis County.
One of the original defendants, Keaton Hoskins — known as “The Muscle” on the TV show — has dropped his part in the appeal and has reached a settlement with UPHE.
In his ruling last year on the pollution violations, Shelby said the doctors’ group demonstrated that the Diesel Brothers caused irreparable injury by increasing the amounts of toxic pollutants breathed by Northern Utahns and that monetary damages can’t compensate for injuries suffered.
Seven Utah counties repeatedly have not met federal air pollution standards, especially on the Wasatch Front. The doctors’ group says ozone and fine-particulate pollution emitted by diesel engines cause various health problems, including cancer.
The Diesel Brothers contended that most of the trucks with defeat devices ended up going to sweepstakes winners out of state. Shelby discounted that argument, saying it did not matter where in the United States the trucks are causing pollution.
The Diesel Brothers show is in its seventh season on Discovery.