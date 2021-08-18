OGDEN — Ogden leaders have taken the steps required, so far, to take part in a renewable energy program meant to bolster use of sun and wind power and reduce reliance on carbon-based energy.
But questions linger, and whether city officials ultimately opt to take part in the Community Renewable Energy Program — focus of considerable debate and handwringing — remains to be seen.
“The council hasn’t decided if this is the right direction for Ogden,” said City Councilperson Angela Choberka. She voted in favor of a City Council measure on July 13 to take part in continued talks with other cities and locales also interested in potentially participating in the initiative and will serve as the city’s representative in those negotiations.
Councilperson Richard Hyer, who voted no on the July 13 measure which ultimately passed in a 5-2 vote, also senses uncertainty in where the issue is headed. “I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion either way,” he said.
Some of the key questions have been identified, though. And clarity — at least some — should be forthcoming in the weeks and months to come as officials from the 20-plus communities potentially interested in taking part in the program move forward with debate. Communities must decide if they’re going to take part, once and for all, by next January according to a timeline prepared by Utah 100 Communities, an advocacy group that favors the plans.
One of the big questions all along has been how participation in the program would impact rates that energy users pay. Per the program, participating communities would ask Rocky Mountain Power to supply them with power generated by renewable resources, namely wind or sun. Some say that could potentially result in rate spikes due to the traditionally higher cost of providing power via renewable resources, though the fee structure has yet to be determined.
“We are very concerned about the costs,” Hyer said.
The 2019 measure creating the framework for the program, the Community Renewable Energy Act, or CREA, contains a provision that would allow energy customers to opt out of participation in the initiative. Thus if rates did go up, those opting out of participation — low-income users who don’t want the extra expense, for instance — would be able to avoid the price jump. But still, another question mark centers around how to advise the public of the opt-out provision and how to make sure they are aware of it.
“They’re going to be in it if they don’t do something,” Hyer said, and sometimes getting word out to the public that they need to be proactive about NOT taking part in something can be tricky.
Choberka said the level of interest among industrial power users is another unknown officials would like to clarify. Industry accounts for around 40% of power use in Ogden, according to Hyer. “If they’re not in, what does that do to the rest?” Hyer said.
Who would make the call on participation in the program at rental properties — the renter or property owner — is another question.
Hyer’s opposition to taking part in the initiative stems from skepticism about focusing only on solar and wind power as alternatives to fossil fuels. Both alternatives require large amounts of land, for solar or wind farms, and he thinks nuclear power also ought to get consideration.
“I think that’s where we ought to be putting our thrust,” Hyer said. “I think we need to go down the road to nuclear.”
Several committees have been formed by the Community Renewable Energy Agency Board to address the varied questions, according to Choberka.
The anchor communities, those most serious about taking part in the initiative, are the town of Castle Valley near Moab, Moab, Grand County, Millcreek, Park City, Summit County and Salt Lake City. Ogden is one of several communities that has agreed to take part in creating an interlocal agreement sorting the details of how the initiative would work. That puts the city on the hook to pay up to around $70,000 to help with startup costs, around 10% of the $700,000 total needed.