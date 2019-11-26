OGDEN — A moment of silence will now be allowed at high school graduations in Ogden School District to remember students who died prior to the event.
At their meeting Thursday, the Ogden Board of Education voted to move a policy revision on student and staff memorials to the consent calendar, effectively passing it unless the issue is revisited, according to Superintendent Rich Nye.
Under the previous version of the policy, passed in June 2015, it was prohibited to make “special acknowledgments at graduation ceremonies” of students who had died.
That prohibition has been struck from the policy, and “a moment of silence, not including the mention of student names” has been added to the policy’s list of acceptable memorials.
The policy revision was made in response to a request made last year by a group of Ben Lomond students who wanted student memorials at their graduation to honor two of their classmates who had died during the school year.
“I think those that were concerned last year will be pleased that we listened and made adjustments to our policy on that for any future, unfortunate situations that we may have that require memorials,” said Joyce Wilson, vice president of the board.
Students at Ben Lomond also requested having two empty chairs at graduation, with items representing each student who died.
Memorials of this type were not added to the permitted memorial types in the policy.
District staff and board members expressed concern at their board meeting on May 16, 2019, about the effects that empty chairs would have on other graduates, staff and families, particularly any individuals who had depression and might be at risk of suicide.
Other memorials outside of graduation are still allowed.
For example, last year, seniors were permitted to honor their former classmates during Ben Lomond’s senior candlelight tradition, a separate activity from graduation.
A portion of the policy that was in place before the revision also states that “one-time, short-duration activities to promote healing are encouraged, including students writing stories and experiences about the student or staff member for a memory book to be given to the family. Appropriate activities may be conducted with the approval and support of the District Crisis Response Team.”
At the board’s meeting in May, students also requested that a committed be created to evaluate memorial requests. Such a committee was not mentioned at the board’s meeting Thursday and is not included in the policy revision.
There was also board discussion in May of revising a portion of the policy that states that the family of a deceased students can only be given an honorary diploma if the student had completed all graduation requirements.
A potential revision would allow high schools to grant an honorary diploma if the student was on track in earning credits toward graduation, but this revision was not included in the changes made to the policy Thursday.
Wilson said that the board will discuss that potential revision at their meeting on December 12.