A proposal to upgrade a canal in the Ogden Valley to reduce water loss has some in the area worried any fix could harm the wildlife that rely on the waterway.
No definitive plan has been put forward, and deliberations on improving the Ogden Valley Canal, used for agriculture, are only beginning. A public meeting on the matter was held Nov. 18 and preliminary comments as part of the initial environmental assessment by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are due on Friday.
Already, though, some are leery, including Ron Wachter, who owns land abutting the canal. Among the possible options are encasing the canal to prevent evaporation and seepage, Wachter said, and such action, he maintains, would harm the mallard ducks, sandhill cranes and other creatures that rely on the water source. He’s seen the birds that nest along the canal and said it even draws elk, moose, deer and other animals.
“The major concern is cutting water off from the wildlife,” said Wachter. The varied birds and other animals that use it “need this canal to survive.”
Jon Parry, assistant general manager for the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, which helps manage the canal, emphasized that the process is still in the early stages. But he also noted that the 9.3-mile canal is aging, making it more and more costly to maintain and operate. The canal, which meanders from the South Fork of the Ogden River west of Causey Reservoir west past S.R. 158 in the Eden area, was built in 1961 and the varied maintenance and operational issues have been of concern for years.
“Improvements are proposed to reduce water loss from infiltration, leakage and evapotranspiration along the Ogden Valley Canal in Weber County, Utah,” reads a notice on the preliminary plans prepared by the Utah office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Comments may be submitted by email to ogdenvalley@bowencollins.com. They may also be submitted by traditional mail to the Ogden Valley Canal Water Efficiency Project in care of Bowen Collins & Associates — Jamie Tsandes; 154 E. 14075 South; Draper, Utah; 84020. But some of the critics and others, including Wachter, already let their concerns be known at the Nov. 18 public meeting, held virtually via an online platform.
Some, like Scott Crawford and Matthias Frank, said covering the canal would harm wildlife by depriving critters of the water source, echoing Wachter’s worry. Kirk Langford expressed concern that the potential increased cost to canal users brought on by any upgrades could be prohibitive. Moreover, he said lining the canal to prevent seepage, another potential fix, could have an adverse impact on the area by reducing the water table.
Chris Hogge, power and irrigation manager for the conservancy district, estimates that as much as 20% of the water coursing through the canal is lost to leakage. Another concern, he said during the Nov. 18 meeting, is damage outside the canal right-of-way caused by leakage that the conservancy district has to cover. Cattle tromping through the canal is another concern.
The canal, though operated by the WBWCD, is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It contains around 30 turnouts for irrigation companies and other ag users, according to Jamie Tsandes with Bowen Collins & Associates, the Draper firm helping with the environmental assessment.
The current stage of efforts calls for an evaluation of possible fixes and potential environmental impacts. A draft environmental assessment is expected by summer or fall 2021, with final design work, should plans advance, by 2022 and construction sometime in 2022 or 2023, according to the preliminary timeline. The public would have plenty of opportunities to sound off along the way, according to Parry.
No price tag has been determined. The Natural Resources Conservation Service, though, would cover up to 75% of project costs, leaving the rest to the conservancy district.