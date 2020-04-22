OGDEN — Since this year’s Earth Day — the event’s 50th anniversary — falls during the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be traditional in-person celebrations like planting trees.
The anniversary might not be marked in the usual ways, but sustainability experts at Weber State say that its occurrence during a global pandemic should prompt everyone to consider connections between communities’ responses to the pandemic and the ongoing response to climate change — an issue that wasn’t yet on the radar of those who organized and participated in the first Earth Day in 1970.
Because the pandemic has required a collective, worldwide response, these experts believe it provides lessons on responding to sustainability issues like climate change. However, lessons also flow the opposite direction, they say, since sustainability efforts often save money, offering a way for organizations and private citizens to cope with the financial difficulties brought on by widespread closures.
These experts have a special credibility in the area, considering that Weber State is a leading organization in sustainability efforts. Since 2007, it has reduced its electricity and natural gas consumption by about 30% and its total greenhouse emissions by 22% — saving more than $13.6 million in the process, according to a university press release.
The first of the pandemic’s lessons is interconnectedness, said Alice Mulder, professor of geography at Weber State, who also directs the university’s Sustainability Practices and Research Center.
The center’s mission is to be a “sustainability hub” for the campus and the broader community, she says. It makes connections among students, faculty and community partners. And it’s the organization that runs popular local events like the light bulb and lawnmower exchanges.
Mulder also continues to teach classes, and one of her specialties is sustainability literacy. She said that one foundation of sustainability literacy is the understanding that the natural world is interconnected.
“We are part and parcel of that natural world,” Mulder said. “We are animals, and we live in environments, and we modify our habitats ... We’re different from other creatures, but ... we all need clean air, clean water, clean soil for growing food, all of those fundamental resources, and that it’s all interconnected.”
That interconnectedness is a key concept for people working in sustainability to communicate to the broader society, said Sara Dant, an environmental historian and professor of history at Weber State.
“I think one of the challenges that the environmental community has struggled with all along is ‘how do we make people see that environmental damage has direct and personal consequences?’” Dant said.
During a pandemic, the concept of interdependency is easy to see, Dant and Mulder say, as everyone has watched a microscopic virus from halfway across the world lead to overburdened hospitals and shuttered businesses close to home.
They think this experience could prime people to see interconnectedness in other problems like climate change — which, like a pandemic, requires a collective response.
According to an extensive 2018 report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, preventing upheavals in the environment, like flooding and other natural disasters, requires large-scale action within this decade.
The summary of the report for policy makers says that “these system’s transitions are unprecedented in terms of scale, but not necessarily in terms of speed, and imply deep emissions reductions in all sectors.”
Given the pressure of climate change reports, the second lesson from the pandemic is that societies are capable of rapid response, says Jennifer Bodine, sustainability manager for Weber State.
“A lot of people have said in the past that it’s not possible for us to make rapid changes and turn on a dime ... but we’re seeing right here, right now — that we absolutely as a society can make those changes when we need to respond to a crisis,” Bodine said.
Mulder and Dant shared similar sentiments.
A third lesson is that sustainability efforts are a way to weather economic crises, Bodine said. Weber State is an example of this, she continued, because its Energy and Sustainability Office was born out of the 2008 recession.
While environmental considerations were a factor in the establishment of the sustainability program, “there was a great financial reason why we chose to go down the road we went down,” Bodine said, “and we realized the university could save quite a bit of money ... implementing energy efficiency projects on campus and ... reducing our consumption of electricity and natural gas.”
Other organizations and private citizens can take a similar approach, she said. After the 2008 economic downturn, the federal government invested in weatherization programs that helped private citizens save money on utilities.
Utah’s Weatherization Assistance Program, and programs through Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy, can help people save money on these costs, she continued.
“If your income meets certain thresholds ... you don’t have to pay anything or very, very little (to participate), and then you get the benefit of reduced electricity and natural gas bills, which provides more money to just pay for food or other basic necessities,” Bodine said.
Likewise, Intermountain Healthcare, which is in the midst of preparing for a surge of COVID-19 cases, has benefited financially from sustainability efforts.
According to an Intermountain press release from October 2019, the organization saves $600,000 annually as a result of converting the lighting in Utah and Idaho hospitals to LED bulbs, “which in turn helps lower the cost of healthcare,” the release says.
A panel sponsored by business and environmental organizations will discuss the connections between business, sustainability and COVID-19 during a webinar on Wednesday, Mulder said. It will be streamed on the Facebook page of Utah Business Magazine.