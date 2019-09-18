An update from the U.S. Forest Service Wednesday morning pointed to significant headway made in fighting the 365-acre Francis Fire due to rain received in the last 24 hours, with it at 20% containment.
According to a press release, crews' work on Wednesday will revolve around connecting northern and western containment lines. Once reached, it is predicted containment will see a large jump.
A Burned Area Emergency Response team is visiting the fire area Wednesday to evaluate and "prevent damage that may result in erosion and runoff resulting from the fire," the release states.
Approximately 155 personnel are currently assigned to fighting the wildfire.
Four areas are still closed to the public, including Bair Canyon Trail, Adams Canyon Trail, Wahsatch Shooters Gun Range, Bonneville Shoreline Trail from Bair Canyon to Adam's Canyon.