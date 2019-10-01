Residents of Davis and Weber counties who like to fish at their neighborhood ponds are likely to make good catches in the next few days.
Staff with Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources stocked six community ponds with a total of 4,400 10-inch rainbow trout Monday — all transported in one truck with two tanks, according to Brennan Hannifan, assistant hatchery manager at the state fish hatchery in Springville.
"We try to make sure that every pond receives fish fairly regularly," said Mark Hadley, northern region outreach manager for DWR. "We're trying to spread the fish out amongst the different ponds here in the northern part of the state."
The fish came from the state fish hatchery in Springville, Hadley said. Most of the fish for community ponds in this area come from that hatchery.
The ponds that received new fish Monday are:
- Clinton Pond (500 fish)
- Steed Pond in Clearfield (600)
- Jensen Nature Park Pond in Syracuse (1,000)
- Glassman Pond in Ogden (500)
- Harrisville Pond (100)
- Smith's Family Park Pond in Farr West (1,000)
Before the fish are added to a pond, staff will measure the temperature and dissolved oxygen in the water to ensure that the fish will do well in the pond.
"You don't want to put fish in a pond where it's really hot," Hadley said. "That stresses them out."
"This time of the year, these are great conditions," Hadley continued. "Now that we've gotten into the fall, we can pretty much just stick to (our restocking) schedule."
During the fall, all community fishing ponds in Box Elder, Weber and Davis counties will be stocked several times with 10-inch rainbow trout.
Stocking is scheduled to continue through October, Hadley said, and a few ponds will be restocked with fish until Thanksgiving.
There's a limit of two fish per day of any species at each community pond, and everyone 12 years and older needs a license to fish.