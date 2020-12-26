OGDEN — Recent Weber State University graduate Timber Erickson has made a lot of trips on Interstate 84 between Ogden and his hometown, Evanston, Wyoming.
Consequently, he has seen a lot of roadkill.
“Every time I came off of there, it seemed like there were new dead deer on the side of the road,” he said.
Erickson, during his time as a geography student, had read reports of wildlife overpasses having success in Wyoming. According to a 2019 article in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wyoming Wildlife Magazine, antelope and deer crossed highways more than 60,000 times in the first three years after the state built six wildlife underpasses and two overpasses.
He hopes to replicate Wyoming’s success in Utah. Already, the state has constructed a wildlife overpass in Parley’s Canyon. For his senior thesis, Erickson decided to determine where in Northern Utah a second wildlife overpass would be most effective to reduce animal deaths and increase road safety.
“I thought it would be a good idea to provide something that could be of good value to our community,” he said.
Using roadkill data from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Erickson analyzed high-collision locations on highways in Davis, Weber, Morgan, Cache, Summit and Rich counties.
Within three years, Erickson said, there were approximately 2,000 accidents involving wildlife in those counties. At an average of $3,400 per insurance claim, that totaled $6.8 million in claims.
He then overlaid the roadkill map with another the DNR provided of deer, elk and moose habitats to determine which major roads cut into those areas.
The result was three potential locations for an overpass: one that’s 2 miles southeast of Henefer on I-84 in Summit County, another at the interchange of I-80 and I-84 at the mouth of Echo Canyon — not far from the Henefer site — and a third near the city of Morgan in Morgan County.
For a variety of factors, including the ability to construct such infrastructure in that location, Erickson ultimately selected the Henefer site.
“Obviously, it was the area that had the most wildlife habitat fragmentation,” he said. “And just that area alone was an area that had a lot of incidents.”
According to a press release from Weber State, there were 353 reported animal collisions at or near that site within three years, amounting to $1.2 million in insurance claims.
Erickson, who now works as a geographic information systems specialist for the city of Evanston, hopes to eventually bring the wildlife overpass to life.
“We are a long way from realization of Timber’s proposal, and it would be a significant step toward wildlife conservation in Northern Utah, but much work has yet to be accomplished,” said Bryan Dorsey, a Weber State geography professor and Erickson’s advisor.
First, there are bureaucratic hurdles. Erickson would have to obtain approval from Summit County, the Utah Department of Transportation and other government entities, as well as Union Pacific — a railroad runs under where the overpass would be built.
Summit County responded to a request for comment, but the officials responsible for such decisions were not immediately available.
If those hurdles are cleared, unless the state or county steps in, the next challenge is funding. Wyoming pays for animal overpasses and underpasses, at least in part, with funds raised through the Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Crossing initiative.
Dorsey said privately funding the bridge is an option. A wildlife bridge spanning 10 lanes over Route 101 near Los Angeles, which is set to be completed in 2023, is primarily paid for by private donors.
Anyone interested in donating to the project should email Dorsey at bdorsey@weber.edu.