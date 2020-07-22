HUNTSVILLE — Trying to combat what officials call a growing litter problem on state wildlife land, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public's help.
Mark Hadley, Utah DWR's Northern Region outreach manager, said his department has seen a significant uptick this year in litter and vandalism at land managed by the agency.
"It is worse this year," Hadley said. "There's more trash being left behind and we're seeing a fair amount of illegal dumping too — people bringing in and dumping things that should be taken to a landfill."
Hadley said DWR officials haven't pinpointed an exact reason for the trash increase, but he did say there are more people recreating outdoors this season, likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing measures that discourage indoor recreation.
"There are definitely more people on the landscape," Hadley said. "But we don't know if it's that alone or if there are some other factors involved."
Much of the problem has been happening at DWR sites in Northern Utah. Hadley said a fishing access point to the lower Bear River outside of Tremonton, the Willard Bay Upland Game Management Area in South Willard, and the Middle Fork Wildlife Management Area in Huntsville have all been hit hard in recent days, with people living a laundry list of items — clothes, old tents, beat up trailers, and more common trash items like paper plates and bottles.
Hadley says the DWR manages a relatively small portion of the public lands in the state, but he assumes the problem is likely happening elsewhere too.
According to a report from Utah State University Wildland Resources Researcher Ellie McGinty, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources administers over 470,000 acres of state wildlife reserves. By comparison, the Bureau of Land Management, Utah's largest land administrator, oversees more than 22.8 million acres of land, according to McGinty's report, a number that equals approximately 42% of the land area in the state.
"The land we manage is nowhere near what the U.S. Forest Service or the BLM manages," Hadley said. "But I would assume it's happening on other public lands as well. And that's a shame."
David Whittekiend, forest manager for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, confirmed Hadley's assumption.
"(Litter) has increased this year," Whittekiend said. "It's frustrating, because it takes our folks a lot of time to clean it up."
Whittekiend also said the garbage uptick can likely be attributed, at least in part, to increased visitation at forest service land this year. He said the service has worked with Weber County to put more dumpsters around forest areas near Pineview Reservoir, but at most other sites in Northern Utah the official policy is "pack it in, pack it out."
Hadley says the DWR is urging recreation enthusiasts to do three things when they head into the great outdoors.
First and most important, he said, is to pack out what you pack in, like the forest service's dictate.
"Don't be part of the problem," Hadley said. "If everyone follows that rule, the problem wouldn't be there."
Second, Hadley said people are encouraged to take an extra garbage bag when they visit public lands and collect trash when they see it.
Lastly, he says, if you see someone littering, illegally dumping or vandalizing, get their license plate number, if possible, and call the DWR.
"We don't want people to be police officers and start confronting people," he said. "But we do want people to keep their eyes open. A license plate number is all we need to track people down, and our officers will follow up."
According to Utah code, the penalty for littering on a park, recreation area, waterway or other public land is a class C misdemeanor and violators are fined at least $100 for each violation.