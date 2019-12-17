SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has joined seven other western states to recommit to a plan to develop a coordinated grid of electric vehicle infrastructure across the west.
On late Friday, Dec. 13, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert joined the governors of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming to sign a new Regional Electric Vehicle Memorandum of Understanding — an action that reaffirms the region’s commitment to develop the electric vehicle infrastructure and to agree on a voluntary set minimum standards for how the equipment employed.
The new agreement, dubbed REV West, updates an original pact, which was signed in October 2017. The measure aims to ensure drivers will be able to “seamlessly drive an electric vehicle across the (eight) ... states’ major transportation corridors.” The new document will guide actions by the REV West states as they work to build public and private sector investment in electric vehicle charging stations in the region.
“Utah’s remains committed to coordinating and expanding regional electric vehicle infrastructure and adoption to create greater outcomes for transportation innovation, tourism and air quality,” Herbert said in a press release.
As part of the agreement, Utah would build charging stations at strategic locations along Interstates 15, 70, 80 and 84.
The REV West partnership also released minimum standards for Direct-Current Fast Charging stations, covering administration, interoperability, operations and management. The standards are the result of collaboration between the Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development and the other participating states, with input from the private sector. The standards are lengthy and detailed, but can be viewed at www.naseo.org/issues/transportation/rev-west.
Utah will use the document to guide potential station developers. The guidelines spelled out in the agreement will be encouraged for state-supported station construction to “help provide a consistent and easy experience for electric vehicle owners,” according to a press release from Herbert’s Office of Energy Development.
Electric vehicle charging station have been a topic of discussion at recent Ogden City Council work sessions. Councilman Doug Stephens has lobbied for the city to include charging station requirements as part of several different downtown development projects.
The topic will get more attention as Ogden City spends the next several months overhauling its Central Business District Master Plan. The CBD plan is a component of Ogden’s General Plan, which provides a framework and common vision for all future development in Ogden. The massive act includes guidelines and policy statements for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation.