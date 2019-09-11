Utah residents can provide feedback on the state’s recently released draft of regional water conservation goals using an online form.
The form can be accessed online through Sept. 25 at water.utah.gov/regional-conservation-goals.
This is the first time the state has created water conservation goals at the regional level, according to a press release from the Utah Division of Water Resources.
“A regional approach allows the goals to be tailored for nine different regions around the state and takes into account climate, elevation, and each region’s characteristics and needs,” said Todd Adams, Division of Water Resources deputy director. “Given Utah’s diverse geography, establishing region-specific goals makes sense.”
The goals call for a reduction in water use in the Weber River region — covering Weber, Davis, Morgan and Summit counties — from 250 gpcd in 2015 (gallons per capita per day) to 200 gpcd by 2030 and 175 gpcd by 2065. This is a reduction of 30% from 2015 to 2065.
The Bear River region — covering Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties — used water at a rate of 304 gpcd in 2015. The goals call for the region’s water use to be reduced to 249 gpcd by 2030 and 219 gpcd by 2065. This is a reduction of 28% in the region.
The goals for these regions in Northern Utah are slightly higher than other areas of the state, with a statewide average goal of a 26% reduction in water use. However, they are exceeded by the Provo River region’s goal of a 32% reduction in water use by 2065.
The regional goals apply to municipal and industrial water uses, including residential, commercial and industrial uses as well as public agencies like schools and parks. They exclude agriculture, mining and power generation, according to DNR’s Regional Water Conservation Goals website.
Agriculture “constitutes about 70% of Utah’s water diversions,” according to the draft of the regional goals.
Open houses were held in Clearfield, Logan, Vernal, Murray Provo, Richfield, Moab and St. George to gather public input before the goals were formulated.