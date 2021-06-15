OGDEN — Visit Ogden, tasked with promoting travel in Weber County, is teaming with a coalition of mountain towns from across the country to promote responsible tourism.
Per the partnership with Pledge for the Wild, Visit Ogden also hopes to spur donations to the Trails Foundation of Northern Utah, or TFNU, the Ogden-based nonprofit group that promotes and protects trails in the Weber County area.
"We know how special our wild spaces are and want to provide resources to support the protection and maintenance of them for future generations to continue to enjoy,” Sara Toliver, the president and chief executive officer of Visit Ogden, said in a statement. The Weber County group has launched an outreach campaign dubbed Wild4Ogden as part of the initiative.
The hope is to muster support "from those who use our wild places" for groups like TFNU, said Colt Jarvis, director of marketing and communications for Visit Ogden. Jarvis said joining forces with Pledge for the Wild allows Weber County to be "part of a community of mountain towns throughout the country that are also committed to responsible tourism and visitation to our wild places." The other Pledge for the Wild communities are focused in the Western United States and include Sun Valley, Idaho; Flagstaff, Arizona; and Steamboat Springs, Aspen and Durango, Colorado, among others.
"Leading outdoor communities are coming together to collectively stoke the responsible tourism conversation and build awareness around opportunities to directly give back to the wild places in these iconic mountain towns. Whether you’re traveling through or frequenting your favorite local adventure spots, we encourage you to take pause and consider who supports and cares for these wild places day-to-day," reads the Pledge for the Wild website.
Donations may be made to TFNU at visitogden.com/wild4ogden or by texting WILD4OGDEN to 44321. Visit Ogden has also started selling a series of "special edition, vintage-style Weber County outdoor recreation posters" as part of the campaign, with a portion of proceeds to benefit TFNU.
Teaming with Pledge for the Wild, a nonprofit group, Visit Ogden also aims to provide responsible tourism tips and share outdoor principles. All donations made in Weber County stay in Weber County and go directly to TFNU.