That air out there is as nasty as it looks.
“At this point, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone,” Denitza Blagev, an Intermountain Healthcare pulmonary physician, said Friday.
As the day progressed Friday, the fine particulate matter in the air in Weber and Box Elder counties steadily increased, decreasing air quality, according to figures from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ. Little by little, the pollution — drifting smoke from forest fires in California and Oregon — shrouded the Wasatch Front mountains, eventually hiding them from view by late in the afternoon. The change left a bitter, smoky odor in the air.
“It happened really within an hour when we went from blue skies and green air quality really into the red,” Blagev said.
Given the poor quality of the air, she cautioned against outdoor activity, not just for kids, the elderly and other at-risk groups, but everyone. Indoor air quality tends to be better than the air outside.
“It is unhealthy for everybody. Don’t think that because you’re not in a sensitive group that this air pollution won’t affect you. It will,” she said. Fine particulate matter can affect the lungs and also get in the blood stream, potentially wreaking havoc on the body.
As of around 5 p.m. on Friday, the measure of particulate matter under 2.5 microns in diameter in Weber and Box Elder counties, the PM 2.5 reading, reached 101.8 micrograms per cubic meter of air, highest for the day up till then, according to the DEQ. PM 2.5 levels of 55.5 to 150.4 micrograms per cubic meter of air are regarded as “unhealthy,” according to the DEQ.
The PM 2.5 level in Davis and Salt Lake counties surged past 105 micrograms per cubic meter of air around 11 a.m. then fell and meandered up and down after that.
Blagev suspects the poor conditions could last through the weekend, though things could just as quickly improve with rain or a breeze that dissipates the smoke. The DEQ estimates air quality will be unhealthy for “sensitive groups” on both Saturday and Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning for the western two-thirds of Utah, predicting smoke in the area from wildfires across the U.S. West through the weekend. The agency predicted “areas of smoke” in Ogden through the weekend until early Monday morning, with conditions clearing by Monday night.