Did you know that a majority of the water supply we receive in northern Utah comes in the form of snow? This means that lackluster winters result in lackluster spring runoff. Reservoirs used to store water for drinking, irrigation and agriculture suffer as they are unable to fill and recover from the previous year’s water use. In Utah, and certainly in our neck of the woods, snow is the lifeblood of our economy and quality of life.
Weber Basin Water Conservancy District provides water to a service area with nearly 700,000 residents located in Davis, Weber, Morgan, Summit and part of Box Elder counties. The district is committed to protecting our existing water resources, using them wisely and providing for the future. This commitment requires collaborative and innovative strategies and programs with robust public involvement and support.
Past water managers planned for future water needs of our area using the best information available and oversaw the construction of storage reservoirs we manage today including Willard Bay, Pineview, Causey, Lost Creek, East Canyon, Rockport, and Smith and Morehouse.
These reservoirs provide us the ability to store snowmelt runoff for delivery of water to our customers throughout the year as well as the ability to weather drought conditions over multiple years. The planning and conservation efforts that we engage in today will similarly play a critical role in ensuring a resilient water supply for use by our successors.
At the end of March, the Bear River region snow water equivalent percent of median was 80%, down from 107% at this time a year ago. In the Weber/Ogden-Rivers region, the recordings show us at 75% as opposed to 100% in 2020. The soil moistures within our drainage are also at historic lows, which means a large portion of the runoff will not make it to the streams and rivers that allow for storage in our reservoirs. The most recent runoff forecasts show a projected runoff that is 30%-40% of the 30-year average.
At the end of March, Willard Bay was 66% full, Pineview 55% and Causey, 61%. Other reservoirs such as Lost Creek were at 63%, East Canyon 68%, Rockport 62%, Smith and Morehouse 24% and Echo 42%.
Current projections lead us to believe that these reservoirs will not fill this season. In response to these conditions, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on March 17. Drought restrictions are now in place, with irrigation users expected to reduce their water use by 20% and plan for an early termination to the irrigation season, Oct. 1.
The efficient and sustainable use of this limited resource remains a focus of our district.
To accommodate growth, be prepared for whatever climate may become the new norm and continue to develop more sustainable water use. We all need to be constantly looking for ways to eliminate wasteful watering habits, encourage the efficient use of our water by making changes to our landscapes and water use behaviors. Did you know that anywhere from 60%-70% of the average household’s total water use for the year is used outdoors? We would encourage all residents to take advantage of the district’s conservation programs including rebates and educational opportunities and look for opportunities in their own sphere to reduce water use through improved efficiencies and landscape changes.
At our headquarters in Layton at 2837 E. Highway 193, we have a Learning Garden that is open to the public. Plus, we offer classes throughout the spring and summer that teach the principles of water-wise landscaping. Details can be found on our website at https://weberbasin.com/Conservation/LearningGarden.
We look forward to a continued productive, collaborative and innovative relationship with those we serve.