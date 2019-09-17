Waterfowl management areas (WMAS) managed by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources open to the public on Thursday.
Visitors can scout the areas in advance of the waterfowl hunting season, which has staggered opening dates throughout the fall for different types of birds.
The waterfowl page within the hunting section of DWR’s website (wildlife.utah.gov) includes information about the conditions of each of the management areas, including water levels, so that visitors know if they’ll be able to use a boat.
DWR’s Utah Waterfowl Guidebook, available on the website, includes maps of the hunting zones and information about how to obtain a hunting license.
Youth have the first shot at the hunting season during the youth waterfowl hunt on Saturday in the northern zone. On this day, youth are free to hunt ducks and a few other species in the northern duck zone, as well as dark geese in the northern, Wasatch, and eastern Box Elder goose areas.
For the northern duck zone, which includes Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties, the general duck season runs from Oct. 5 to Jan. 18, 2020.
In the Northern goose area (eastern Weber County and most of Box Elder County), the dark geese season runs from Oct. 5 to 17 and from Oct. 26 to Jan. 26, 2020.
In the Wasatch goose area, which includes western Weber County and all of Davis County except the northwestern tip, the dark geese hunt runs from Oct. 5 to 17 and Nov. 2 to Feb. 2, 2020.
In the Eastern Box Elder goose area (a small portion of land in the southeastern part of Box Elder County), the dark goose hunt runs from from Oct. 5 to Jan. 18, 2020.
Statewide, light geese can be hunted from Oct. 25 to Dec. 15 and from Jan. 15 to March 10, 2020.