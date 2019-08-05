BOX ELDER COUNTY — Firefighters are working to put out at least 30 fires that were caused by lightning strikes in Box Elder County in the last 24 hours.
A large thunderstorm moved through northwest Utah on Sunday night, bringing with it "hundreds of lightning strikes" that ignited an estimated 30 wildfires, according to a news release from Utah Fire Info.
By Monday morning, more than 12 of the fires have been fully contained and kept to an acre or less. Twenty of the fires have been named and there are about 10 that have not been staffed, Utah Fire Info said.
The largest fires are Russell, which is burning at an estimated 5,000 acres and is 20% contained, and Curlew Flat, which is 80% contained and has burned 4,500 acres.
Firefighters from 15 engines worked throughout the night to "protect rangeland, homes and fences," Utah Fire said.
About 70 personnel will be working Monday to locate the remainder of the fires and bring them to full containment.