HILL AIR FORCE BASE — One of Utah's most distinctive and celebrated military veterans is being honored at Hill Aerospace Museum.
Donovan Potter, spokesperson with Hill Air Force Base's 75th Air Base Wing, said a new exhibit at the museum was recently unveiled, honoring former Navy pilot, astronaut and Utah lawmaker Jake Garn.
Born in Richfield, Utah, on Oct. 12, 1932, Garn had a prolific professional life. According to his NASA biography, Garn served in the U.S. Navy and in the Utah Air National Guard as a pilot, retiring from military service as a full colonel in 1979. He accrued more than 10,000 hours in military and private civilian aircraft, according to the bio.
In the 1960s, he served on what was then known as the Salt Lake City Commission for four years and was elected mayor there in 1971. He went on to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974. When the Republican was elected to a second term in the Senate in 1980, he received 74% of the vote, then the largest victory in a statewide race in Utah history.
As a senator, Garn flew as a "payload specialist "on the STS-51D Discovery space shuttle in 1985. NASA says the shuttle's primary objective was to deploy two communications satellites and to perform a host of in-space experiments. Garn carried out several medical tests on the mission, and tested how things like a paper airplane and jacks would react without gravity.
By the end of the mission, Garn had traveled over 2.5 million miles and logged over 167 hours in space, becoming the first active member of Congress to fly into space.
Potter said the new museum exhibit includes one of Garn’s flight suits, worn when he was a pilot for the Utah Air National Guard, an astronaut suit that he wore in space, and perhaps the most prized piece of memorabilia, Garn’s personal aircraft: a 1948 North American Navian, which he previously donated to the museum.
Museum Director Aaron Clark said the single-engine aircraft was flown into Hill last March by former 419th Fighter Wing Vice Commander and retired Col. O.C. Hope. The plane was later transported from Hill's flight line to the museum.
"It’s so cool to have Jake Garn’s 1948 Navian on display at our museum," Clark said in a base news release. "It’s on a stand that elevates it about 10 feet in the air so guests can walk under and around it."
The exhibit is part of the museum's "Local Heroes" program, which was established at the museum in late 2019. The program features exhibits of Utah military service members who, in one way or another, have made an outstanding or unique contribution to aviation or the U.S. Air Force.
Potter said the museum has a public nomination submission process for future local heroes exhibits. For more information, call 801-825-5817. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and admission is free.