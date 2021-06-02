OGDEN — After more than a year of virtual-only meetings, the Ogden City Council has returned to a mostly pre-pandemic form.
For the first time since March 2020, the council held a live meeting Tuesday night at the Ogden Municipal Building. A statement from the seven-member council says the decision to return to live meetings was made after considering national and local health and safety guidelines. As part of the move, all public council business will again be open to the public in a live, in-person setting.
During the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, in about mid-March 2020, the council cancelled consecutive weekly meetings as positive cases of the virus began to rise across Utah. On March 31, the council held its first entirely electronic session, with members of the board participating through an online video conferencing system. The council also started holding all-electronic work sessions, with all seven members participating remotely, along with several members of the city administration and council staff.
The council continued to accept public input, with citizens allowed to submit comments by phone and email, through a public comment submission form on the Ogden City website and, most notably, in real-time via the Zoom video conferencing system.
The council statement says that public participation at council meetings will continue to be available electronically through the Zoom app. Regular council meetings, as well as the 4 p.m. work sessions, will continue to be livestreamed.
"We’re looking forward to getting back to meeting face to face,” said Council Chair Bart Blair. "We wanted to make sure that we did so safely and in a way that accommodates those who still wish to join us electronically.”
The current procedure, as it stands now, will be reevaluated by the council in July. There is no mask requirement for members of the public attending the meetings in person, but as the council statement notes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have not yet been vaccinated should wear them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. During Tuesday's meeting, visible differences compared to the meetings that took place before the pandemic were few and far between. There were large, clear dividers that separated members of the council at the dais, but there was discussion about removing those soon.
"It's great to see everybody in person — it really does feel like we're returning to a sense of normalcy," Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said Tuesday night. "This has been an exceptional year and this is a benchmark day for us to get back into the chambers. We've weathered a crazy year."
Like many other entities returning to operations similar to what was seen before the pandemic, the live council meeting return has largely been driven by the emergence and wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in cases of the virus. According to the Utah Department of Health, as of Tuesday, about 1.5 million Utahns have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Weber-Morgan Health Department, there were 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the month of April, which was lowest monthly number since August 2020.