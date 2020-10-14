OGDEN— While the long-term status of the Marshall White Center hangs in the balance, Ogden City is looking to beef up the committee charged with overseeing it.
The Ogden administration is proposing a host of changes to the ordinance that guides the city's Marshall White Advisory Committee, most notably changing the makeup of the board's representation, implementing stricter attendance standards and changing appointment terms.
"This is meant to bring (the committee) a little more current with some of the standards we've put into place with some of our other committees, said Ogden Deputy Attorney Mara Brown.
The city wants to increase the number of voting members on the board from nine to 11, and also include an additional five nonvoting members from several areas of the city administration, including at least one member from the parks and recreation department, the Ogden City Recreation manager, a Marshall White Center supervisor, a representative from the city's arts and special events division and a representative from an Ogden-based youth service organization.
According to city council documents, the city wants voting members to have experience in areas like recreation, fitness, education, cultural heritage, arts and special events, business, finance, human services or community assistance. Brown said the proposal also asks there be representation from all four of the city's municipal districts.
"We felt, where there's a vision for the Marshall White to be a center that provides experiences and opportunity citywide, it would be important to have that kind of representation," Brown said.
The city is also proposing to change committee member terms from three years to two, with members allowed to serve two consecutive terms. The committee could also recommend removal of members if they have three consecutive meeting absences or attend less than 75% of scheduled meetings over an 18-month period.
"We feel like this is an opportunity to really have a good, diverse base of committee members," Brown said of the overhaul.
Built in the 1960s on the western edge of Ogden’s downtown, the center was named after Marshall White, a Black Ogden City police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1963. The facility has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds and has been a regular topic of discussion in city circles since March 2018 when its centerpiece feature, the pool, closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the two years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Mayor Mike Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility has added more nuance to what was an already uncertain situation with the pool.
The city has been working with the YMCA and consultant Pathway Associates to study a number of issues related to a new rec center — namely, cost, size, programming, location and the possibility of raising funds for it through a voter-approved bond and other means. An initial feasibility study from Pathway posits the YMCA could raise up to $10 million for a newly constructed recreation facility of about 58,000 square feet.
The situation with the Marshall White has been compounded by the pandemic, as it’s been closed since March.
The city began accepting applications for the advisory committee in May. Caldwell said a study is underway to evaluate the center’s future and to get a wide range of community recommendations on what’s best for it.
For more information on the committee, call 801-629-8253 or go to ogdenrecreation.com.