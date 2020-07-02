Blake Moore has widened his lead in the race for the GOP nomination in the 1st District U.S. House race with new vote totals from Weber, Davis, Cache and Box Elder counties.
The youngster of the bunch who's making his first bid for public office, he expressed confidence there would be no shifts with the outstanding votes yet to be counted, but he wasn't declaring victory in the Republican race.
"I'm really thrilled at how we've led across the district in so many counties," he said soon after Utah elections officials updated the totals in the contest. "My team is so excited."
According to the new numbers, updated on Thursday, Moore had garnered 38,157 votes, 30.9% of the total, to 35,488, 28.8%, for Bob Stevenson in the four-candidate race. That's a wider margin than the vote count as of Wednesday, when the tallies at that point showed Moore with a 30.3%-29.4% edge over Stevenson.
Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner from Layton, didn't immediately respond to a query Thursday seeking comment.
On the Democratic side, meantime, Darren Parry, from Providence, was still leading in primary voting with 11,329 votes, 51% of the total, to 10,863, or 49%, for Jamie Cheek, from Ogden. That's a narrower lead for Parry than on Wednesday, when the preliminary vote totals at that point had him leading by a 52.6%-47.6% margin.
"Being that close, I have to wait till every vote is in and counted," said Parry, a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.
Cheek, who works for the Utah Office of State Rehabilitation, estimates that some 2,000 to 2,500 votes have yet to be counted in the two-candidate Democratic race. She said she was "cautiously optimistic" she could still turn things around and edge past Parry.
Back on the GOP side, Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County Commissioner, sat in third place behind Moore and Stevenson with 29,106 votes, 23.6% of the total. Next came Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt with 20,644 votes, 16.7%.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, now holds the 1st District U.S. House seat. But he opted out of seeking a 10th term and it set up an intense battle for the post. The Democratic and Republican winners from the primary voting, which culminated on Tuesday, will face off in the general election on Nov. 3 for the seat, which has leaned heavily Republican.
The 1st District includes Weber County, northern Davis County and Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich, Summit and Uintah counties in northern and northeastern Utah.
VOTES STILL TRICKLING IN
Votes started coming in Tuesday evening, after the deadline for voting passed. They will still be trickling in next week from the various 1st District counties to the state elections division within the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office, adjusting the vote totals. Late-arriving mail-in ballots must sit in quarantine to guard against the spread of COVID-19 before they can be counted. But the bulk of the votes from the most populous counties have been counted.
An election office rep in Davis County said about 200 more ballots had yet to be counted. On the GOP side, that's where Stevenson mustered most of his support.
In Weber County, there were perhaps 1,000 more ballots to be counted. That's where Moore, a Salt Lake City consultant, grew up and where he saw his largest vote total. Similarly, representatives in Cache, Box Elder and Summit counties said they had already submitted the lion's share of vote totals from their counties to state election officials.
Looking at vote totals by county, Moore was leading as of Thursday's vote totals on the GOP side in four of them, most notably Weber County, and sat in second place in four more. Stevenson sat in first place in one county, Davis County, where more ballots were cast than in any other 1st District county, and second in two more.
On the Democratic side, Parry led as of Thursday's vote tallies in seven counties and Cheek led in three.
DISTRICT 19 UTAH SENATE
In the race for the GOP nomination in the District 19 Utah Senate race, John Johnson slightly widened his already solid lead over Johnny Ferry and appeared on his way to a primary victory. As of Thursday's update, Johnson had 7,984 votes, 56.4% of the total, and Ferry had 6,177 votes, 43.6%.
The Republican winner will go against Democrat Katy Owens in the Nov. 3 general election. District 19 covers parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden and Pleasant View and stretches into the Ogden Valley and parts of Summit and Morgan counties.