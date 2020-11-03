OGDEN — Northern Utah will have a new representative in the U.S. House.
In keeping with the GOP tilt of the 1st District, Republican Blake Moore has won election to the seat, according to The Associated Press, which declared him the winner in a tweet at 8:47 p.m.
He defeated Democrat Darren Parry and will replace U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, the nine-term incumbent, who didn't seek reelection. Moore also beat out several established Republican political leaders from around Northern Utah in the GOP primary last June in earning a place on the ballot.
"I'm just really excited. I really want to do something good here," Moore said in a phone interview Tuesday night from outside a Utah Republican Party event in Sandy.
Among the priority issues when his term starts next January, he said, will be the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Make sure we can be swift but safe with a vaccine," Moore said.
Helping industries adversely impacted by the pandemic will also be a focus, though specifics have yet to be worked out. "Economic recovery will be big," he said.
According to partial vote totals, Moore had garnered 162,545 votes to 78,531 for Parry, a 67.4%-32.6% margin.
Moore, originally from Ogden, lives in Salt Lake City and is a principal in the Cicero Group, a management consulting firm. Before that, he worked in the U.S. foreign service in Southeast Asia, including China.
This was Moore's first bid for public office and he campaigned as a conservative, touting a pro-business, pro-family message. In the lead-up to Election Day, he had spent a lot of time reaching out to elected leaders, business leaders and others around the 1st District, as well as representatives from Hill Air Force Base, a key economic driver in the district. Like most all candidates who run for the 1st District post, Moore also put a big focus on maintaining Hill Air Force Base's status as a key U.S. military installation.
"My campaign has been about expecting more, and I will be a representative who champions aspirational, inclusive and pro-growth policies," Moore said in a tweet after AP declared him the victor.
Moore thinks his can-do spirit won over voters, gauging by the reaction he garnered during his campaigning. "Every time I mentioned the word productivity, they got excited. They see that in me," he said.
The 1st District leans heavily Republican. A Democrat hasn't won the post since 1978, when Gunn McKay was last elected to the seat. Thus, Moore's victory doesn't come as a surprise.
But with the incumbent, Bishop, not seeking reelection and with his moderate Democratic views, Parry had hoped to draw Republicans to his side and chip away at the GOP dominance. Parry, who lives in Providence, is a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and had described himself as a pro-gun, fiscally conservative independent. Parry had also pointed to his deep roots in the district in contrast to Moore, who lives outside the district in Salt Lake City though he grew up in Ogden, inside the district.
Parry called Moore to congratulate him, the Democrat said in a phone interview. As with Moore, this was Parry's first bid for public office.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity to run and meet so many wonderful people," Parry said.
On residency, Moore said living in Salt Lake City gives him better access to the far-flung areas of the district — Northern Utah and the area around the Uintah Basin to the east of the capital city. The 1st District covers Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in Northern and Northeastern Utah. The U.S. Constitution only requires that U.S. representatives live within the states they represent.