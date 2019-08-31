BOUNTIFUL — Some of the restrictions implemented in connection with the Gun Range Fire in the Bountiful area are to be eased back as firefighters advance in getting a handle on it.
Firefighters had contained 10% of the the blaze, which covered an estimated 365 acres on the mountainside between Bountiful and Centerville in Davis County, according to UtahFireInfo.gov, a cooperative website operated by Utah and federal forestry agencies.
"Information from the command staff meeting this morning: Great progress was made on the fire overnight by crews," the city of Bountiful said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.
The fire started early Friday morning, apparently sparked by an abandoned campfire, and it led to the precautionary evacuation of some 400 homes in Bountiful and Centerville. Impacted Centerville residents were able to return home late Friday morning. The evacuation order in Bountiful, impacting about 240 residents, was to be lifted around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to Kim Osborn, a U.S. Forest Service public information officer.
Similarly, Osborn said she suspected the 10% containment figure would rise as the day passes and firefighters get a better handle on the fire. The fire covers U.S. Forest Service land in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Though Bountiful area evacuees will be able to return to their homes, Osborn said only residents from the area will be permitted to enter. The evacuation area in northeastern Bountiful had extended north of 400 North and east of 900 East. Officials ask that others, including the curious, stay back. "We're still working in the area," Osborn said.
At the same time, Ward Canyon Road would remain closed to the public as firefighters continue their work, said Osborn.
The blaze destroyed three homes and damaged eight others, officials said Friday, and that figure hasn't changed. No injuries have been reported due to the fire.
Notwithstanding the progress in fighting the fire, the effort is far from over. "Forest Service crews will continue to use air support and ground crews to fight the fire," the city of Bountiful Facebook post said. At the same time, Tolman Park in Bountiful, used for firefighting efforts, will remain closed to the public, probably into the coming week.
The city reiterated that a campfire apparently sparked the fire, but said the probe continues. "Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but is believed to be due to an illegal campfire," said the Facebook post.