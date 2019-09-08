BOTHWELL — Box Elder County Commissioners Stan Summers is weighing a bid for the U.S. House seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.
He joins a list of others interested in the post, including two announced candidates and several others also mulling or said to be mulling bids.
“I’ve got a lot of people asking me to run, have been for a while,” said Summers, a Republican from the Box Elder County community of Bothwell now in his second term as county commissioner.
He didn’t pinpoint a timeline for making a decision, but said he’s carrying out polling to help him make up his mind. Already, though, supporters are committing to donations should he go for it, he said.
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City now in his ninth term, won’t be seeking reelection. Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt and Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon, both Republicans, announced last month they would run for the seat. Utah Rep. Stephen Handy, Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson and businessman Bruce Hough, among others, say they are thinking about it.
Summers has been vocal on health care issues, spurred in part by the health woes of his son Talan, who suffers from IGg4 system sclerosing disease and is currently living in hospice care. He has expressed support for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use and met with President Donald Trump as part of a roundtable discussion on health care issues.
“I use my big mouth for the good of other people,” Summers joked. He has owned and operated a number of businesses, though caring for his ailing son has become a central duty of late.
Others said to be interested in seeking the 1st District House post include Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Commissioner Kerry Gibson and Scott Simpson, head of the Utah Credit Union Association.