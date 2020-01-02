BOTHWELL — Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers will forego a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Bothwell Republican told the Standard-Examiner in September that he was thinking about running for the 1st District seat now held by Rep. Rob Bishop. But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said he’s decided not to run, citing family considerations.
“While I have not wanted to let anyone down who has encouraged this decision, I believe that this is not the time for my family and I to run for this seat,” Summers said.
Now in his second term as a county commissioner, he said he will redouble his efforts in that post. He’s up for reelection this year and suggested he’ll go for a third term. “I absolutely love being your county commissioner. I am passionate about our community, and its crucial and exciting progress. I will be honored to run again as I continue to serve you in this capacity,” Summers said.
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, is in his ninth term but won’t seek reelection. That has spurred interest among many for the seat, and so far six candidates have filed to run for the post, according to the Federal Elections Commission, five Republicans and a Democrat.
The 1st District includes Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other Utah counties.