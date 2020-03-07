OGDEN — As he readied last November for his interview with U.S. immigration officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico — key in his efforts to get U.S. residency — Tello Rodriguez had his doubts.
"The night before, I was in my (hotel) room like praying to God — 'Please God, help,'" he said, recalling the events from the Ogden barbershop where his wife, Marcia Rodriguez, works. He had crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico in 2000, and after nearly two decades as an undocumented immigrant in Utah he was on the cusp of getting legal residency.
Then the next day, waiting for the interview at the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, two people ahead of him were denied in their bids for residency, causing a surge of angst. Apparently they hadn't completed all the required paperwork.
Then, finally, came his meeting. It went quickly and undramatically, though, and resulted in good news. Nineteen-and-a-half years after first coming to the United States and three years after launching his formal bid for legal status, Tello Rodriguez would get a U.S. visa. He would be able to return to Utah, to the home he shares with his U.S.-born wife in the Box Elder County community of Garland. He would get his permanent resident card, more commonly known as a green card, enabling him — finally — to live and work in the country legally.
A huge transformation occurred. "It was like a big weight came off my back," he said. "I didn't have to feel scared anymore. I didn't have to be ashamed anymore. I finally came out of the shadows."
As the debate over immigration reform stops, starts, twists, turns and seems to go every which way but forward, undocumented immigrants — many of them, anyway — are left worried and wondering. Will this be the day I get pulled over and turned over to agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE? Will this be the day I get deported, taken from my family?
But after their experience, Tello and Marcia Rodriguez have a message — the process can work. There is a way, if you're undocumented, to legalize your status. There is hope.
"Just keep going. Keep going. Don't lose faith. Always pray to God that everything's going to be OK," said Tello Rodriguez, a member of the Jehovah's Witness church who leaned on his faith as the process unfolded.
In some ways, the process has gotten harder for undocumented immigrants seeking a way to legalize their status, according to Emily McKenzie, an immigration attorney with Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah. New guidelines give immigration officials more leeway to count bankruptcies and credit issues against those seeking residency, she said. What's more, for some undocumented immigrants, there may be no way whatsoever for them to legalize their status.
But there are cases like Tello Rodriguez's, too, stories of people working through the process, succeeding, moving from the shadows of undocumented status to the bright light of legal residency. "I've had clients just cry because they're so excited," McKenzie said.
'I SAID HI TO HIM IN SPANISH'
Tello Rodriguez came to Ogden from the Mexican state of Tlaxcala east of Mexico City, prodded by a Mexican acquaintance who spoke of the job opportunities in the United States. He crossed the border via the Arizona desert. A couple years later, working here as a dishwasher at a restaurant, he met Marcia, a barber originally from North Carolina.
"I saw him and thought he's a cute little guy so I said hi to him in Spanish," said Marcia, who was on her lunch break. "The rest is history."
They married in 2005, his first marriage, her fourth, but given the idiosyncrasies of U.S. immigration law, they didn't dare file a request so Tello could get residency. Given the laws at the time and his illegal 2000 crossing into the United States, he could have faced a ban on re-entry into the U.S. of up to 10 years had he returned to Mexico, as required, to complete the residency process.
"Every lawyer we saw was like, 'Just wait,'" said Tello, who now works at a Box Elder County restaurant.
So he bided his time, worked where he could, learned English, helped by his wife. He languished, leery of falling on the wrong side of the law, facing deportation. Marcia remembered his low spirits when he'd recount his efforts to get work, facing rejection because he lacked a Social Security card. "He just hung his head in shame. He didn't know what to do," she said.
Finally, U.S. immigration law changed, easing the 10-year ban rule, and in 2016, Tello launched his bid for residency, applying through his wife. It was hardly a breeze, but Marcia did her research, deciphered the complicated immigration paperwork, gained an appreciation of just how tough it actually is to legally immigrate here.
"I watched a lot of videos. I Googled. I talked to a lot of people," said Marcia. "I just read a lot."
It paid off, leading to Tello's appointment last November with U.S. immigration officials at the consulate in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. Last December he got his Social Security card and in January he received his green card, which reads, "Resident Since: 11/24/19". Last Monday he got his Utah driver's license.
"There's so much hope. We reel really blessed, very grateful," Marcia said.
The wait to apply for U.S. citizenship is usually three to five years after getting a green card. For now, though, Tello, as a legal resident, can apply freely for work, doesn't have to fret about deportation. He's thankful, most notably for the support from Marcia.
"She's my wife, my friend. Everything. She has been behind me all this time," he said.