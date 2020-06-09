OGDEN — The prospects of proposed improvements to the grounds around Causey Reservoir formally get the green light are getting better and better.
“It’s looking very optimistic,” said Sean Harwood, who heads the U.S. Forest Service’s Ogden Ranger District.
Causey, actually located within the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, has become increasingly popular among paddleboarders and kayakers, so much so that the narrow roads that wind around the reservoir frequently fill with parked cars. Officials have been studying a series of improvements in response, and Weber County Commissioners on Tuesday OK’d a $60,000 scoping study to help pinpoint exactly what sort of road improvements are needed in light of its increasing popularity.
It’s just one step forward in the process, but the prospects of improvements to the increasingly busy recreation area prompted an enthusiastic response from commissioners.
“It’s common to see hundreds of people up there,” Commissioner Scott Jenkins said, but there’s not enough space to accommodate their autos. “They’re wearing it out. They're using it to death. And truly some maintenance like this needs to be done so it can be used more comfortably. So I’m very much in favor of this. In fact, I’m excited.”
County Commission Jim Harvey echoed that. “I’m excited to get this going,” he said.
There are two phases to the plans, according to Harwood. The first calls for adding more parking spaces for cars, installing an emergency boat ramp and upgrading the restrooms on the grounds. The second phase, focus of Tuesday’s discussion, calls for improvements and widening of around 3 miles of roadway, along Causey, Wheatgrass and Skull Crack Canyon roads. Once the road improvements are complete, Weber County would take over road maintenance responsibilities.
Precise cost estimates have yet to be determined, but funding for the varied elements, including the $60,000 for the scoping study, would come largely from a mix of state and federal sources. Commissioner Gage Froerer said there’s a “very high probability” the county gets the needed funds.
Scoping should be done next year. The first phase of work, including the addition of new parking areas, would likely be completed by around 2023, according to county officials. The road improvements likely wouldn’t come until around 2026, according to federal paperwork.
Causey Reservoir, characterized by its calm, dark green water, is located about 11 miles east of Huntsville. Growing traffic prompted Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies last year to increase enforcement of parking restrictions, resulting in the issuance of some 200 citations. Apart from paddleboarders and kayakers, it draws swimmers and, in the winter, ice fishers.