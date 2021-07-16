OGDEN — During Ogden’s recent, months-long formation of the city’s budget, employee salaries were a point of discussion throughout.
After pay raises for employees were cut from the city’s 2020-2021 budget amid COVID-19-related financial concerns, the city eventually reinstated those wage increases, with retroactive pay, when revenues during the pandemic surpassed expectations. And this year’s budget includes $5.9 million for a 4% increase in wages for all city employees.
The city will also implement recommendations from a recent compensation study, which will bump up the salary ranges for all employees. Another phase recommended in the study will likely be implemented next fiscal year, which will increase ranges another level.
And although the budget won’t be discussed for nearly another year, the City Council continues to home in on employee pay, but now with a slightly shifted focus.
The council is currently studying employee bonuses, specifically to ensure that those bumps are distributed to employees “fairly, equitably, and transparently while still providing the mayor flexibility to reward or retain high performing employees,” according to council documents.
“I’ve always wondered about bonuses,” Council member Luis Lopez said during a June council meeting that precipitated the review.
During the meeting, Ogden Human Resources Director Leslie Judkins said employee bonuses were not included in the compensation study, but noted that city policy has long been that performance bonuses are allowed.
The city’s current ordinance doesn’t limit the bonus amount an employee can receive. According to council documents, bonuses or stipends were provided to nine Ogden employees during 2020, not including employees who were at the top of their respective pay range and who may have received a performance bonus.
The council documents don’t say which employees got raises or how much the increases were but noted that three bonuses were awarded for additional work during the legislative session, three were awarded for additional work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, two were paid to retain valuable employees that had job offers from other entities, and one was awarded for serving in a de facto acting position.
As a way to limit the amount of money an employee can get in one year, the council staff is proposing an amendment to city code that would cap the total of all performance-based bonuses to 8% of whatever a particular employee’s top salary range is. The council will discuss the proposed amendment, as well as other possible changes to bonus policy, during a work session, likely in August, as no meetings are scheduled for the rest of July.